Days of Our Lives moves exclusively to Peacock in September

WLKY.com
Jones family to return home soon following devastating crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kansas family whose lives were turned upside down while in Louisville for a basketball tournament will be heading home soon. In early July, the Jones family was downtown when an intoxicated driver plowed into them on a sidewalk. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have...
wdrb.com
With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
drugstorenews.com
Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.
Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
Wave 3
Susan Stewart wins 19th LDGA Match Play Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Susan Stewart closed out Holly Flood on #13 at Audubon Country Club for a 6 & 5 win in the Louisville District Golf Association Match Play. It was Stewart 19th win the event. “I guess each year when I come into this tournament, of course, I’m...
Wave 3
Back to School: Mental health advice for families
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Community mourns after local basketball star Ahmad Price passes away. Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident. He was just 22 years old. Louisville car clubs...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Dundee Tavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Dundee Tavern. The family-owned sports bar is located off Bardstown Road. Sit down, dig in, and watch your favorite sports game this season at the tavern. Twenty-two flat screens fill the bar so you don't have to miss your team play.
Wave 3
Sam’s Club’s August Savings Week returns for back-to-school shopping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As families fight the impacts of inflation, Sam’s Club in Louisville is offering their August Savings Week. The deals come just in time for back-to-school shopping. Located at 6622 Preston Highway, Sam’s Club will have nearly 100 items on sale, offering deals from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10.
Someone in Louisville just won $25k a year for life; Here's the winning numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville just won $25,000 a year for the rest of their life!. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, a ticket sold for last night's Lucky for Life drawing matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball. The ticket holder won the...
3 chefs receive surprise ingredients in 13th annual Big Green Egg Fest competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 60 Louisville chefs will be part of the cooking competition on the big green egg grill to start the Big Green Egg Festival. Festivities will begin Friday night where there will be a "chopped" style competition between three professional chefs. Each chef is given...
Wave 3
Dates announced for sloth experience coming to Louisville Zoo in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo announced they are adding a behind-the-scenes sloth experience for guests next year. Experience dates will begin in March 2023 through August. In a release, the Zoo said sloth experiences were first announced in 2021, and tickets were sold out within a few days.
Wave 3
Louisville City FC signs 8-year-old cancer survivor as free agent
Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for months to return to some form of normalcy. Community activists hold rally for Breonna Taylor following federal charges of officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Community activists gathered in Jefferson Square Park tonight to celebrate the...
Wave 3
13th annual Kentuckiana EGGFest will benefit proceeds to charity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Kentuckiana EGGFest returned for its thirteenth year and all proceeds from the event will be donated to two food-related charities. The annual event consists of a cooking competition using a ceramic charcoal barbecue cooker called, “The Big Green Egg,” sold at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint. More than 40 chefs have signed up to participate, the release said.
spectrumnews1.com
This Louisville bookstore will donate its Aug. 6 profits to eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, family-owned Carmichael’s Bookstore in Louisville is donating all of its in-store and online profits from sales to help two organizations in Eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating floods. Carmichael’s Bookstore has all the normal sections you would expect when you walk in a...
Wave 3
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
Wave 3
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday. One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes. A neighbor said it...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Where to find the best prices for back-to-school supplies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If parents still need find a few items on their student’s list, this is a good weekend to possibly find some slashed prices. This and more in the full report above.
wdrb.com
Several pigs 'running loose' in Vine Grove now living at Louisville animal sanctuary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several pigs found in Vine Grove have now been moved to an animal sanctuary in Louisville. According to Becki Streif, co-founder and managing director at Tribe Animal Sanctuary, she was notified Monday about nine pigs "running loose" in Vine Grove. "Pigs get loose all the time....
Wave 3
Community mourns after local basketball star Ahmad Price passes away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident. He was just 22 years old. A star at Fern Creek high school, he played his first year at Indiana University Southeast last year. His death is being felt by all in...
wdrb.com
30 beagles arrive to KY Humane Society in Louisville after being rescued from Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility, and 30 of them are now being cared for at the Kentucky Humane Society. The 15 adults and 15 puppies arrived Thursday evening in Louisville. All of them are female. The 4,000 beagles come from a...
More rounds of rain are headed into Kentuckiana; Here's what to expect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's going to be a rainy start to August after a soggy end to July. Throughout July, Louisville picked up 5.71" of rainfall, 1.66" above average. The weather pattern for the next several days will bring several rounds of rain. With a southerly wind flow, there will be plenty of moisture for storms to tap into. This could lead to localized flash flooding concerns for slow-moving storms.
