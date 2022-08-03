ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Rocks Casual, Baggy Clothes During 4AM Stroll With A$AP Rocky In NYC: Photos

By Audrey Rock
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, are adjusting to a new life as parents, and the late nights that come along with it! The famous duo recently stepped out at 4:00 AM in New York City. In pics and video, which you can SEE HERE, the Fenty Beauty maven rocked black baggy pants that almost looked like a maxi skirt as she walked along the deserted streets with Rocky. She pulled her hair up into a messy ben on top of her head and rocked a black hoodie and simple earrings. In other pics, the “Umbrella” songstress also wore sunglasses, despite the late hour.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Rocky twinned alongside her in a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers. The couple held hands, with the rapper even pulling her in close at one point to kiss her on the cheek as she smiled. Rihanna and her beau have apparently reached a new level as a couple since the May 13 birth of their first child, a boy.

“Rocky’s been everything,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June. “She’s told her friends that she can’t imagine doing this with anyone but him by his side, he’s just so supportive and loving. Seeing him hold their son make her love him in a whole new way,” one of the insiders commented.

A separate insider in additional comments confirmed that the couple has bonded over the birth. “Rihanna has seen whole different side of Rocky that she’s never known,” the separate insider stated. “She’s fallen even more in love with him since they welcomed their son into this world and she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bonding.”

Despite a couple of unexpected challenges, including Rocky’s April arrest at LAX airport before the baby’s arrival, they’ve remained solid as a couple. Rihanna has been seen rocking incredible looks as she supported him at performances in Europe, as well.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

