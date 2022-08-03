Read on www.villages-news.com
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For Sex
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of Citrus
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in Clermont
You Don't Need to Drive an Hour to the Beach, Just Drop by Island H2O to Cool Off
ocala-news.com
Wild Orange Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
The sun was setting beautifully behind the clouds at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Linda Baumgartner for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
Villages Daily Sun
Local eater undergoes changes, will change name
The new ownership of Naldo's Mexican Kitchen in The Villages is making some changes to the restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza. "We bought the restaurant in May and quickly made some changes," said Alejandro Zarinana, one of the owners of Naldo's. "We've updated the look of the restaurant, the menu is new and in about two or three months the restaurant's name will be changed to Tequila Cantina."
WCJB
Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
A poodle puppy joins the cause for veterans
What do you get when you combine a veterinarian, a nonprofit organization, and a dog? You get a pure black poodle puppy being donated through a local veterinarian to be specially trained as a veteran’s service dog by K9s For Warriors. On Wednesday, July 27, a local couple donated...
villages-news.com
Trainer for the visually impaired contends ‘The Villages not pedestrian friendly’
A mobility trainer believes Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a welcoming place for the visually impaired. Bebe Chudeusz of New Vision for Independence of Leesburg, spoke Thursday to the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Club at the Churchill Street Recreation Center. “The Villages is not a pedestrian friendly community,” she...
ocala-news.com
Gorgeous Sunset Over Crestwood Village In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous pink and orange sunset over Crestwood Village in Ocala. Thanks to Denise Myford for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
mynews13.com
Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A week after a Montverde house fire that Lake County firefighters said is potentially arson, Spectrum News 13 is hearing from the man who ran into that burning house, saving two elderly men. What You Need To Know. Last week, emergency personnel responded to a fire...
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
fox35orlando.com
Recycling plant sparks controversy in Winter Garden as neighbors fight planned facility
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A Winter Garden Community is taking a stand against a plan to open a new recycling facility right by some of their homes. Plastic from all over the state will end up at the large industrial building to be sorted and shipped out, according to PureCycle. The company says it will be clean and bring in good jobs, but people who live around it aren't convinced. A group of residents held a meeting Thursday night bringing up concerns over truck traffic and possible pollution.
Glamping At This Florida Ranch Will Make You Feel Like You're In An Old Western Film
There's a glamping resort in Florida located at a ranch near Orlando, and it doesn't look anything like the Sunshine State. Forget the beaches, this campsite looks like the set of an Old Western film and it's so charming!. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo has various different stays, like...
Owners of Mahons Real BBQ Food Truck to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant
This BBQ restaurant offers delicious meats like pulled pork, brisket, chicken leg quarters and pulled chicken
Our day down at Fenney
Our day down at Fenney
My fiancé works for The Villages and had Tuesday off so we decided to enjoy a day at a putt and play but no access for vehicles only golf carts. We brought paddle ball equipment with us neither one has ever played so we went to a court by Edna’s on the green, it was open play, with two courts available. There was a group of females, of course my fiancé is always 10 steps ahead (he is a big/tall guy) he went through the gate, and I over heard one of the ladies say, “Well! I’ve seen it all!” To my surprise and hers, of course, she was talking above decibels and also the sound echoes on the court. I confronted her about the comment, of course, she had no idea what I was speaking of then she said to me, you must have been eavesdropping. My reply was no that as loud as you were talking I heard you as I was walking through the gate. With that being said we left, thanked them for their hospitality and respectful court actions. Went to another court had a great time and off to a wonderful lunch at Fenney Grill.
allears.net
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
villages-news.com
New Hilton brand hotel now open off County Road 466A in Wildwood
Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton’s All Suites portfolio, has announced the official opening of its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages – the area’s first extended-stay all-suite hotel. The hotel offers pet-friendly and eco-friendly accommodations. Boasting 96 spacious studio and one-bedroom suites across...
villages-news.com
Villagers lose power after problem at SECO Energy’s Lake Ella station
Numerous Villagers were without power after a problem at SECO Energy’s Lake Ella station. The outage began at 3:27 p.m. and was affecting residents in the Villages of Ashland, Lynnhaven and Belvedere. Are you without power? Let us know at [email protected]
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
Janet Polzin
Janet Polzin
Janet Polzin, 85, passed into the arms of our Lord on June 22, 2022, at Brandley Hospice House. Born on April 15, 1937, she is survived by her daughter, Lori Bednarz, grandchildren Wendy Shumate and Lee Bednarz, and her brother, Dan Felker, and pre-deceased by her parents, Irving and Mildred Felker, her husband, Loren, and her daughter, Debra.
villages-news.com
She should have checked the rules first
Had Erin Kellett checked with the HOA before having her “murals” painted, she could have saved herself a lot of grief and a lot of money. They obviously violate HOA rules, and her neighbors clearly don’t like them. Sometimes living in an HOA community can seem restrictive, but it’s a fact of our lives, and giving one person an “exception” means letting everyone else do as they please to the detriment of the community.
