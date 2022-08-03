ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

wglt.org

Money from restorative justice marijuana tax flows to McLean County YWCA

McLean County is getting more legal marijuana tax money than just the amounts going to Bloomington and Normal. The YWCA of McLean County will receive more than $282,000 for its Labyrinth Outreach Services that helps women coming out of prison reintegrate into the community. It's part of a round of...
wglt.org

McLean County stays at medium COVID level as hospitalizations are steady

McLean County stayed at the medium level for COVID-19 this week. New COVID hospitalizations are steady in the last week, based on data from the McLean County Health Department (MCHD). Weekly cases are down. The Centers for Disease Control recommends high-risk people in medium-level communities wear a mask in indoor...
wglt.org

Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents

More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
Central Illinois Proud

Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Nearly 200 attend Secret Service research presentation at Normal West

Nearly 200 people attended a presentation on school violence research by representatives of the U.S. Secret Service Thursday morning at Normal West Community High School. The four-hour event was aimed at equipping those attending with the ability to identify student behavioral issues as early as possible, with the presentation based on years of research from the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC).
WCIA

Road closure opening in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The city said the road closure that began on August 1 is ending. To repair storm sewers by SNC Construction, the city closed William Street between Prairie and State Street. It will reopen on Monday, August 8 said the city.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Foundation launches in memory of Jelani Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A foundation was launched in memory of missing Illinois State University graduate student. The Justice for Jelani Day Facebook Page shared The Jelani Day Foundation. According to the foundation's website, the foundation will support families of missing minorities. Jelani Day was reported missing to authorities on...
nowdecatur.com

Deadline Approaching for Decatur Memorial Foundation Grants

August 5, 2022 – More than half a million dollars is still available through the Decatur Memorial Foundation community grant program to help nonprofits in Macon County. “The Foundation Grant Committee awarded nearly $150,000 in funding during our June application review cycle,” said Julie Bilbrey, the foundation’s executive director. “We are excited to continue expanding our mission outside the hospital walls with this new grant program and invite organizations to apply for the remaining $600,000 of funds available.”
nowdecatur.com

Last Chance to Register for Crossing Healthcare Volunteer Opportunities at Garden Party

August 4, 2022 – In 2021 a partnership between Crossing Healthcare and University of Illinois Extension yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which was distributed to prescription produce patients. These patients included individuals with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 volunteer hours were spent at the garden. Learn about how that number can grow and all the volunteer opportunities at the Crossing Healthcare Garden by attending the garden party.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75

DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Chicago journalist and radio host connects Latino music and the roots, history, and culture of Latinos in the U.S. and Illinois

Music can be viewed and “read” as a tool that shares a cultures values, roots, and history. That’s the gist of this Saturday’s illustrated music presentation presented by the McLean County Museum of History at the Normal Public Library. Chicago-based journalist Catalina Maria Johnson will provide a broad overview of music milestones over the last 75 years in the Latino U.S. as a way of understanding the history, roots, and concerns of Latinos in this land.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Bloomington hosts Public Safety Day

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - First responders and city workers invited kids to learn about how police and fire to keep the community safe. The fire department gave engine walk throughs, showed an airbag simulation and CPR among other things. The police showed a mock traffic stop, K-9 dogs and taser demos. The children from the youth enrichment program were able to see all the action.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
nowdecatur.com

Macon County Health Department to Hold Back to School Event this Saturday

August 3, 2022 – The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the health department located at 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, IL. Macon County students and their families will...
Q985

Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats

I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Golden baseballs for golden behavior

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
PEORIA, IL

