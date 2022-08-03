Read on www.wbbjtv.com
Families gather for community giveaway at Muse Park
JACKSON, Tenn. — Families gathered at Muse Park in Jackson on Saturday morning for a giveaway hosted by Pressed Outreach Ministry. Around 40 pallets of items were distributed, including household items, food and school supplies. Co-founder of Pressed Outreach Fred Spight says along with the giveaway, there were also...
Black Tie & Blue Jeans returns to Carl Perkins Civic Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event presented by West Tennessee Healthcare returns to downtown Jackson to help save lives. Friends of Heart hosted the Black Tie & Blue Jeans fundraiser at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Saturday night. Guests were decked out in their best attire for the evening...
Church hosts Back to School giveaway in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Empowerment Community Church held a “Back to School” giveaway Saturday in downtown Jackson. Local students received backpacks stuffed full of supplies as they prepare for a new school year. Youth and Education Director Dr. Indya Daniels says it was a special day as the...
Kids learn first aid, emergency skills at first annual 911 Camp
JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids in Jackson had the opportunity to pick up some critical life skills all while having a good time. Local organizations and first responders came together to host the first annual 911 Camp on Saturday at Union University. The day was packed full of programs where...
Jackson library offers fun way to exercise
JACKSON, Tenn. –Need a little boogie in your step? The library is here to help. Jackson-Madison County Library has announced a new program to be held on Fridays. The library will now offer a line dancing program weekly at 10:00 a.m. The program offers a fun way to get...
Cleanup Day to rid Jackson residents of unwanted items
JACKSON, Tenn. –If you have unwanted items in your home, such as mattresses or old furniture, an event by the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department may be exactly what you need. According to information from the City of Jackson, a community clean-up event will be held...
Jackson-Madison County Birthday Bash gets closer and closer
JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration is getting closer. The final First Friday event was held to wrap up the many celebrations put on within the past year. “We have truly celebrated this year-long bicentennial process. We’ve talked about all aspects of the community at each...
Grand opening held for Men of Hope
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated a new addition to the community. On Friday, the Christian-based nonprofit Hope Recovery Center celebrated the grand opening of their Men of Hope house. After opening the Women of Hope more than 12 years ago, Executive Director Marcie Hendricks says they’re excited...
actionnews5.com
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community. Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects. Mount Olive Church of God in Christ host free ‘Back to School’ event. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mount Olive Church of...
Whiteville parties for a good cause
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion
25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat.
I-C.A.R.E. Better Community Summit held in Jackson in efforts to reduce violence
JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College hosted the first I-C.A.R.E. Better Community Summit on Saturday. The event was open to the public and featured workshops on gang violence, domestic violence, mental health and successful school strategies. City of Jackson Councilman Johnny Dodd says it was a great day for the...
Jackson Arts Council launches the Jackson Art Box
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council is announcing the launch of the Jackson Art Box project for the upcoming school year. The project will provide students in the Jackson-Madison County School System with boxes of free art supplies. A news release states they will be used by school counselors to help students process emotions through art.
Jackson-Madison County Library offers Writer’s Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a club for writers. The library says the Writer’s Club offers members the chance to talk about writing, such as poetry, novels, short stories, memoirs, and more. You can sign up to stay up-to-date on the club here. The library’s...
Inmates who escaped north Mississippi jail arrested 400 miles away in Louisiana
Editor’s note: The story below erroneously indicated the number of inmates located and detained. The story has been corrected. Three of four Mississippi inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.
TWRA: Search continues for two missing boaters
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing on the Tennessee River. According to information received from Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, a search is underway on the Tennessee River for two missing boaters. The agency reports that a fatal boating incident occurred Saturday, August 6 around 9:00 p.m. The...
Jackson City Council approves funds for online platforms
JACKSON, Tenn. –According to information from the City of Jackson, on Tuesday, August 2, the Jackson City Council approved $195,000 in ARPA dollars, which will be used to fund two new online platforms aimed to support existing childcare providers. The first platform will allow parents to locate childcare centers...
Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week
CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
Jackson Barber School cuts hair for free
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is making sure young students look their best so they can feel their best as school starts back. The Barber School in Jackson is giving away free haircuts for students 13 and under. They’re offering the service everyday from now until Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nancy Kara Reeves
Nancy Kara Reeves, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home in Jackson, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Nancy was born in Jackson, TN on January 6, 1934, to the late Walter and Grace Hastings. She was a gifted mother who most enjoyed spending time with the family she lovingly built. She retired from the Jackson-Madison County Clerk’s Office where she worked as a clerk for many years. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 58 years: Mr. Robert Kenneth Reeves.
