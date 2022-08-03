ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood County, TX

Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties

By Iris Bekker
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEf0v_0h3kbrdQ00

It's another incredibly hot day - but it's also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.

The Parker County fire marshall tells KRLD that crews have been on the scene of a fire near Milsap that's burned 50 acres and was threatening 20 homes.
One outbuilding burned down but crews are now working to contain and extinguish the fire, and say those homes are being protected.

So far they are not evacuating.

In Hood County, there's a large fire burning in Tolar along Colony Road. The fire is moving to the north/northeast of the Double T Ranch. The Tolar Volunteer Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

And in Frisco, fire crews are working a grass fire on Legacy Drive - north of Stonebrook Parkway.

IN THIS ARTICLE
