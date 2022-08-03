ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Mysterious energy burst seen in millimeter wavelength radio astronomy for first time

By Jon Kelvey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCcY9_0h3kbasJ00

One of the most powerful flashes in the sky, the result of a star and a neutron star colliding, has been observed by millimeter wavelength radio astronomy for the first time, offering an unprecedented view of one of the most violent events in the Cosmos.

A research team led by Northwestern University in Illinois, and Radboud University in the Netherlands, used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or ALMA radio telescope in Chile to capture the afterglow of GRB 211106A, a short gamma ray burst ( GRB ) determined to originate in a galaxy 20 billion light years away.

“This short gamma ray burst was the first time we tried to observe such an event with ALMA,” Northwestern professor of physics and astronomy Wen-fai Fong said in a statement . “Afterglows for short bursts are very difficult to come by, so it was spectacular to catch this event shining so brightly.

Dr Fong is one of many authors on a study about the observation that will be published in an upcoming issue of Astrophysical Journal Letters , and is available online now on the academic preprint archive arxiv.org .

GRBs are powerful bursts of gamma radiation that occur when massive stars collapse into black holes, or dense neutron stars in a binary system merge with their companion stars to form a black hole , an intense cataclysmic event believed to forge most of the heavier elements in the universe such as gold and plutonium.

“These mergers occur because of gravitational wave radiation that removes energy from the orbit of the binary stars, causing the stars to spiral in toward each other,” Radboud University astronomer and lead author of the paper Tanmoy Laskar said in a statement. “The resulting explosion is accompanied by jets moving at close to the speed of light. When one of these jets is pointed at Earth, we observe a short pulse of gamma-ray radiation or a short-duration GRB.”

Short GRBs may only last a fraction of a second, but their afterglow may persist in longer, less energetic wavelengths of light for minutes or even days.

Such was the case with GRB 211106A, the afterglow of which was first detected in X-ray light by NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, then found in infrared light by the Hubble Space Telescope, and most recently in millimeter radio light by ALMA. It was only with the addition of the ALMA observation that the GRB was pinpointed in a distant galaxy.

“The Hubble observations revealed an unchanging field of galaxies,” Dr Laskar said in a statement. “ALMA’s unparalleled sensitivity allowed us to pinpoint the location of the GRB in that field with more precision, and it turned out to be in another faint galaxy, which is further away. That, in turn, means that this short-duration gamma-ray burst is even more powerful than we first thought, making it one of the most luminous and energetic on record.”

The Millimeter wavelength also provided scientists with a clearer picture of the structure and density of the environment around the GRB, according to Dr Fong, and even allowed researchers to measure the apparent width of the jet that triggered the burst at just more than 15 degrees, one of the widest ever measured.

The study highlights the value of observing complex phenomena in multiple wavelengths using the most sophisticated tools available, which now includes the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope .

“In the future, we could also use JWST to capture infrared afterglows and study their chemical composition,” Dr Laskar said in a statement. “I am excited about these upcoming discoveries in our field.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Astronomy#Galaxy#Wavelength#Northwestern University#Radboud University
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
ASTRONOMY
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

New Jupiter images show the James Webb telescope’s incredible full potential

Last week, NASA finally began releasing the first data collected using the James Webb space telescope. The data includes over 40 terabytes of content, including several new Jupiter images. While all of the data is exciting, the images of Jupiter showcase just how much potential James Webb has to collect data around bright objects as it observes our universe.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

James Webb Spots the Farthest Galaxy Humans Have Ever Seen, Near the Dawn of Time

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists think they have discovered the most distant—and potentially oldest—galaxy ever seen in the universe using new observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the most powerful observatory ever launched, according to a study posted on the preprint server arXiv on Tuesday.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air

Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
CHINA
The Independent

The Independent

779K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy