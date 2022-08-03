ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Dean wins elusive Commonwealth Games gold in relay after defeat to Duncan Scott

By Tom Harle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Tom Dean lost his individual battle with Duncan Scott but won the relay war against Australia to round off a breathtaking Commonwealth Games meet.

Scott and Dean’s 200m individual medley duel on the final night of racing was just as box office as the Olympic re-run of the 200m freestyle.

The race went in Scott’s favour at the touch by a margin of 0.13s.

Dean said ruefully and graciously: “I can’t seem to get away from that man out there!

“It’s incredible to have two Brits going head-to-head repeatedly. All through the season we’re going up against each other and I knew he’d want to come to Birmingham and stamp his name.

“For the Scots this is such a big thing, he’s Scotland’s most decorated swimmer which is such an incredible achievement.”

Both Brits conceded ground to Canada’s Finlay Knox on the backstroke leg, but Scott flew from fourth to first at the halfway mark.

The Glasgow star held his advantage on breaststroke and then held on despite Dean out splitting him by more than half a second coming home.

“I knew he was there, I was like, ‘oh, he’s catching,’” admitted Scott. “Obviously, I was breathing the other way, we both breathe to our right.“I know I’m a lot better on other strokes, but he comes home strong, he’s faster than me on the freestyle. But Tom, great racer, great competitor. I knew he’d be coming home fast.”

After his individual Dean had to field questions about the fulfilment and frustrations of winning six silver medals, that saw him equal other swimmers on the joint-most medals won for England at a single Games.

An hour later Dean dived back in and anchored England to a shock win over Australia in the men’s 4x100m individual medley.

With a slender advantage Dean duelled with 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and won it on the fingernails.

That took him past the likes of Adam Peaty’s coach Mel Marshall and Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, out on his own as the most successful English athlete at a single Commonwealth Games.

He said: “I showed how much it meant to me; it was pure emotion coming up.

“Six silvers, to finally get the gold at the end means the world. It’s the first time we’ve had this medley combination and all the boys executed the perfect race plan.”

“Even off the back of Olympic gold, you must question your motivations in the sport. Olympic individual gold is the pinnacle of swimming so achieving that was amazing but as soon as I stepped off the podium it was ‘where do I go from here?’.

“Then it becomes about increasing what’s on that CV, backing it up with Commonwealth medals, world medals. If I can walk away from 2022 as the most decorated Englishman ever, that would be an incredible honour.

“Every race I’ve done since the Olympics, it’s felt like I’ve got a target on my back. I wouldn’t have it any other way as it means I’ve done something great in the sport. If I can be the one chasing, rather than doing the chasing, it can only be for a good reason.”

Earlier Ben Proud matched his world title with a Commonwealth victory in the splash-and-dash freestyle.

The Plymouth racer, who also won the 50m butterfly, took victory in 21.36 seconds and by a margin of 0.32s, a country mile in the one-length event with team-mate Lewis Burras taking silver.

He said: “It’s another legacy swim for me and to do it with another Englishman on the podium with me is very nice. I managed to hold off the young guns for one more year, so I’m super happy.”

National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for good causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. Find out how your numbers make amazing happen at: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.

The Independent

Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podium

Diver Jack Laugher was pleased to have bounced back from a zero score in qualifying to claim bronze in an English one-two-three in the men’s 3m springboard final.Dan Goodfellow won his first individual Commonwealth Games gold in the event, with defending champion Jordan Houlden taking silver on an exciting day for the hosts.“I think I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t want the three golds,” Laugher said after his podium finish.“But a bronze medal is still a huge achievement, especially after everything that I overcame from the prelims as well.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesKyrgios happy to be in Citi Open final after not playing ‘anywhere near best tennis’Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ‘not good enough’ in opening-day draw against Fulham
SPORTS
The Independent

Liam Pitchford: Birmingham gold medal feels better than Gold Coast

Liam Pitchford believes his table tennis doubles win with Paul Drinkhall is “better than the Gold Coast” after the pair won gold on Sunday.The English duo successfully defended their doubles title won in Australia after beating India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal Achanta in a repeat of their gold-medal clash in 2018.After a nervy start, England lost the first set but managed to win the next two in front of an energetic crowd at the NEC.India levelled in the fourth set and the match came down to a crucial fifth, but England did enough to retain their Commonwealth title, with...
SPORTS
The Independent

Bello twins set sights on Olympic bid after historic beach volleyball bronze

Javier and Joaquin Bello immediately trained their sights on Paris 2024 after sealing England’s first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.The Madrid-born twin brothers, who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago, rebounded from their semi-final defeat to Canada to claim bronze in the men’s event after a 21-11 21-12 win over Rwandan pair Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinze.After making history on the Smithfield sand, the siblings insisted they will only have one day off before resuming training as they look to become the first British side to qualify for an Olympics.“We’re not a team that...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emotional England farewell for Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman

England bade an emotional farewell to Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman after the experienced pair bowed out of international netball with a disappointing 55-48 defeat to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off at the Commonwealth Games.Usoro-Brown, 34, received a rousing reception when she took to the court in the dying seconds of a frustrating encounter in which the Silver Ferns, beaten by England in their final group game last week, gradually built on the one-point lead they had established at the end of the first quarter.Afterwards Usuro-Brown, who finished with 117 caps for her country having made her debut...
WORLD
The Independent

England claim first Commonwealth Games hockey gold with victory over Australia

England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time as Australia were beaten 2-1 at Birmingham 2022.Second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard delivered glory for England’s women less than 24 hours after the men had suffered semi-final despair at the hands of Australia.Ambrosia Malone struck a consolation for Australia inside the final 20 seconds.THEY HAVE DONE IT! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England's women win a FIRST EVER Commonwealth Games gold medal 🥇What an amazing group of women! An inspiration to all of us. 🙌We are so very proud of you 🥲ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-1 🇦🇺 AUS pic.twitter.com/BZ1ztpkPZH— England Hockey (@EnglandHockey) August 7,...
WORLD
The Independent

Matt Hudson-Smith beaten to 400m gold by Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga

Matt Hudson-Smith lost out on gold as Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga stunned the 400m favourite at the Commonwealth Games.The 27-year-old – on his home track – had to settle for silver as Samukonga made a late break in the final 50m to go from fifth to first.He ran 44.66 seconds, with British record holder Hudson-Smith crossing the line in 44.81 seconds.He said: “I made a commitment to go hard in the first 200m. I tired up around the back. You live and you learn. You’ve just got to push on. I still got a silver medal.“If you asked people a year...
WORLD
The Independent

Rosie Eccles puts challenging four years behind her to win boxing gold for Wales

Four years of bad luck melted away for Rosie Eccles at the NEC in Birmingham as the Pontypool 26-year-old served up an emphatic second-round stoppage of Australia’s Kaye Scott to claim Commonwealth Games gold in the women’s light-middleweight division.Eccles had endured a controversial split-decision defeat to England’s Sandy Ryan in the Gold Coast final four years ago and subsequently missed out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics when her body was attacked by a mystery virus and she was denied a second chance by the coronavirus pandemic.“I’m always a very optimistic person, but even I started thinking I was...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Lee Johnson: Martin Boyle’s last-gasp equaliser is Roy of the Rovers stuff

Lee Johnson hailed Martin Boyle for a “Roy of the Rovers” return to Hibernian after the forward marked his second debut for the club by stepping off the bench to score an equaliser against derby rivals Hearts in the fifth minute of stoppage time.The 29-year-old Australia international signed for Hibs on Saturday, just seven months after leaving to join Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly.And after being introduced as a 62nd-minute replacement for Josh Campbell, fans’ favourite Boyle sparked bedlam inside a packed Easter Road as he struck with the last kick of the game to cancel out Lawrence Shankland’s first-half...
SOCCER
