ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Summer Rising program coming to a close as back-to-school season arrives

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bx4HX_0h3kbKwn00

While August means back-to-school season is beginning, some Bronx students have been taking advantage of the city’s “Summer Rising” program.

The program does have an academic portion to it, but it also focuses on creating other opportunities through “enrichment programs”.

News 12 joined officials from the city’s education department and department of youth and community development arrived at P.S. 204 in Morris Heights on Wednesday to get a closer look at the program.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

New York City Back-to-School Resources

The NYC Department of Education offers a comprehensive list of resources and information available to teachers, parents and students who attend public, private and charter schools in the five boroughs. Here are some of the links that may be useful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Education
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#Summer Rising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

97K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy