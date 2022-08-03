Madison Fire & Rescue respond to structure fire near Gillespie Road

Read on www.waaytv.com
Hundreds of people support first responders in the annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo
A rodeo three decades in the making, with all of the proceeds funding local first responders. Friday night was the first night of the 30th annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo. Hundreds of people packed the stands as they came out to support their first responders. "This is probably the...
7-year-old injured in Morgan County ATV crash
A 7-year-old child was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Friday, according to the Priceville Police Department.
Person transported to hospital with serious injuries after motorcycle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a wreck on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the person was injured in a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash southbound on Memorial Parkway just south of Bob Wallace Avenue.
Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
1 injured in Huntsville motorcycle crash
Police say one person was injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon.
Authorities release identity of man killed in house fire
The Florence Fire Service has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire on July 30.
2 eastbound lanes of I-565 re-open near Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
6:06 p.m. UPDATE: Police say the lanes are open again. The Huntsville Police Department reports two eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 near mile marker 18 have been blocked due to a vehicle crash in the area. Avoid the area, approximately between Memorial Parkway and Jordan Lane, if possible. Use caution...
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
Colbert County Man Dies in Fatal Crash
A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THURSDAY NIGHT JUST SOUTH OF TUSCUMBIA HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A COLBERT COUNTY MAN. MEDIA SOURCES REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON UNDERWOOD MOUTAIN ROAD AROUND 8 PM. SHANNON R TURBERVILLE, 24, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE AFTER THE 2004 FORD MUSTANG HE WAS DRIVING LEFT THE ROADWAY AND FLIPPED. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Fort Payne
A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.
Colbert County man dies in single-vehicle crash near Tuscumbia
A Cherokee resident died Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cpl. Reginal King of ALEA said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday on Underwood Mountain Road, about six miles south of Tuscumbia. A 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Shannon R. Turberville,...
Huntsville Police searching for man accused of cutting homeowners after they found him in closet
Two people have been taken to the hospital after Huntsville police say a man jumped out of their closet and cut them. The Huntsville Police Department said homeowners called them to the 6,600 block of Steeplechase Drive about 1:07 p.m. Friday. The homeowners discovered a man hiding inside a closet...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate, Ryan Renaud, talks campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education candidate, Ryan Renaud, talked about...
Part of I-65 South closed next week
A portion of Interstate 65 South in North Alabama will be closed next week. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, part of I-65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. The closure will involve the stretch from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle to Exit 318 (Hwy. 31) at Lacon.
UPDATE: Missing Athens teen found safe
UPDATE: Athens Police Department says Adrianna Caroll has been found safe and reunited with her family. Athens Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen July 16 in the area of Sanderfer Road and Scotland Drive. Adrianna Caroll is described as being 5 feet, 6...
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Former Athens City Schools official sentenced for role in fraud scheme. Former Athens City Schools official sentenced for role in fraud scheme. 20-year-old arrested for burglarizing Scottsboro High School. Updated: 5 hours ago. Treyden Mills is also believed to be connected to multiple acts of vandalism. Madison County Schools return...
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
VIDEO: Firework error causes alarm at Rocket City Trash Pandas game; no fan injuries reported
A post-game fireworks show led to some scary moments for some fans at Friday's Rocket City Trash Pandas game at Toyota Field. In video provided to WAAY by Erik Hulse and Thomas McCleskey that you can see below, a firework can be seen heading toward an area where some fans were located.
Morgan County coroner identifies woman found dead outside Decatur home
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has released the identity of the woman found dead Sunday in Decatur. He said Britney Smith, 32, was found dead by Decatur Police about 11 a.m. Sunday outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street. Chunn said there is no cause of...
