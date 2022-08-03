ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Lawyer’s advice for teachers on Florida’s LGBTQ, race theory laws

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bd8oN_0h3kbDli00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — As Bay District’s teachers head back to the classroom, they must navigate two new laws that govern their interaction with students.

Florida’s parental rights bill, known by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. District officials said they have not yet received guidance on the law from Florida’s Department of Education.

Also, the “Individual Freedom” law governs what they can say regarding the history of slavery and racism in America.

Heather Hudson, a district attorney, recorded a 15-minute video session to explain the bill to educators. It was part of an eight-part series of videos offering guidance on several issues teachers might face in the school year.

Hudson said the parental rights bill requires school officials to talk to parents when they change “services or monitoring.”

Bay District set to lower tax rate

That could include monitoring a student who is always tardy or changes in how the student receives instruction.

However, the heart of the issue is whether or not teachers or school staff are required to tell parents if their child tells the staff member they are gay or transgender.

“You are not required to out every student to his or her parents just because you happen to know about the student’s identity or orientation,” Hudson said.

Hudson then uses the example of a middle school student telling a coach that she has a new girlfriend. Hudson said teachers do not have a responsibility to inform the child’s parents about that relationship any more than they would have a responsibility to tell parents about a heterosexual relationship.

“I know that none of you got into education to police the love affairs of teenagers, and that has not changed,” Hudson said.

However, a student who is consistently asking for help dealing with their sexual identity or a student who asks to be referred to by different pronouns or wants to use different bathrooms and locker rooms will require parental notification, Hudson said. District officials said this applies to all students at all grade levels.

“Then we are getting into the territory of monitoring and services,” Hudson said. “Your school administrators need to be brought into the conversation and we probably need to be having a conversation with the family.”

She added that teachers should stop certain conversations before they go too deep because teachers are now required to take some of these issues to parents.

Hudson suggested that teachers say this when these conversations begin: “‘Before you say more, I want you to know that I may have to disclose some or all of this to your parents someday,'” she said.

The law gives teachers an exemption if they reasonably believe the child will be abused if the parent discovers it.

“My parents will put me out in the street if he knows this,” is an example of something a student might say that would merit an exemption, she said.

FHP campaigns for child safety as pupils head back to school

State officials also said that teachers, even those in same-sex relationships, can put family photos on their desks, refer to their spouse’s gender and respond positively, though quickly, to a student who mentions that their parents are gay.

Also, according to state officials, the books students read can have “incidental references” to LGBTQ characters, and a student who chooses an LGBTQ book or history project should get the normal grade and feedback from teachers on those projects.

Meanwhile, “Individual Freedom” law says that teachers can’t promote or compel students to believe that they “are responsible for the past actions of others,” “should receive adverse treatment because of the past actions of others,” or “should feel guilt and anguish for the past actions of others.”

However, teachers are still expected to teach about slavery, segregation, discrimination, and unjust laws.

“You are still expected to teach and lead discussions on these hard topics,” Hudson said.

Hudson adds that the law requires teachers to lead “objective” discussions on the Holocaust and slavery.

Bay District students go back to school on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 17

t.dove
2d ago

calm down Karen, this is about parents not wanting their 7 year old learning about transvestites, so spare us the white woman drama 🙄

Reply
4
Davida L Wells
2d ago

So now children have NO SAFE place to share. I’m a white female born in Florida when I was in the first grade I kissed a boy on the cheek (that boy was black) my teacher called my parents a I was beaten so badly because of the hate my parents had been taught. Literally my father sat on top of me and beat me with a belt. That’s what is going to happen to these children. They’re gonna try to beat and pray the gay and trans away. So no child is going to be safe. I remember when you were supposed to go to a teacher or counselor for help now DeSantos is taking that away from children. SHAME ON HIM

Reply(3)
3
Related
Action News Jax

D.C., 15 states oppose Florida education law

Saying the law will “stigmatize and harm LGBTQ youth,” attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are seeking to aid challengers to a new Florida law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools. The states and the District of...
FLORIDA STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Sues Florida Over Parental Rights in Education Law

You've probably heard of the Parental Rights in Education Law that recently took effect in Florida. You've also probably heard the law, signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, referred to as the "Don't Say Gay" law. However you've heard the law referred, it does not prevent anyone from using the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Bay County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Teachers caught in ‘crossfire’ over Florida LGBTQ law

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school beginning next week Bay District Schools leaders are still awaiting guidance from the state on the new parental rights bill. While they wait, News 13 discovered the school district is providing its own guidance to teachers on how to handle the controversial legislation.  Teachers are watching a 15-minute […]
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

FDOE tells school districts that federal guidance on transgender access to bathrooms can be disregarded

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A memo from Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. was recently sent to all public school districts, private schools, and charter schools in Florida to provide guidance in response to recent efforts from the federal government to expand the application of Title IX to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance from Diaz states that allowing biological males who identify as female to use female bathrooms (as Alachua County Public Schools currently do), locker rooms, or dorms or to compete on female sports teams may “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

News 13 forum with Florida senate candidates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Voters heard directly from two candidates for state senate Thursday night. The two candidates who want to replace retiring State Senator George Gainer, Regina Piazza and Jay Trumbull, joined 13NOW to answer questions about the issues. Amy Hoyt moderated that candidate forum. You can watch the full debate here:
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
cltampa.com

D.C. and 15 states sue to block Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Saying the law will “stigmatize and harm LGBTQ youth,” attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are seeking to aid challengers to a new Florida law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools. The states and the District of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Board of Medicine opens rule-making process on gender-affirming care for children

The Florida Board of Medicine voted Friday to open the rule-making process regarding state guidelines recommending against gender dysphoria treatments for children and adolescents, with possible restrictions for adults. During its Friday morning meeting, the board listened to and questioned physicians about the practice of gender dysphoria treatments, including hormone...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Department Of Education#Segregation#Transgender#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WMBB

WMBB

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy