Read on origin.wjactv.com
Related
petproductnews.com
Hill’s Pet Nutrition Returns as National Sponsor of Clear The Shelters
Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a maker of science-led pet nutrition, is returning as the national sponsor of Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, and is teaming up with actor Taylor Lautner (“Twilight,” “Scream Queens”) to encourage prospective pet owners to find their new best friend during the country’s largest pet adoption campaign of the year, company officials reported. This is the company’s fifth consecutive year as national sponsor.
The 10 Best Automatic Dog Feeders to Simplify Pet’s Meals
When feeding your dog only the best products will do, from dog food to dog bowls—and, if you do mealtimes remotely, you’ll want the best automatic dog feeders too. As is often the case with pet gadgets, not all models are created equal: Where some pet food dispensers simply deposit kibble so many times a day, others come with fancy extras like Wi-Fi connectivity, cameras, and mobile apps. And shopping for an automatic pet feeder doesn’t stop at what type of feeder you like—it’s also a matter of finding one that suits your furry friend, from their size to their eating habits. Here, we spoke with Carly Fox, DVM, senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center-NYC, and Gabrielle Fadl, DVM, medical director of Bond Vet, to find out more about automatic feeders for dogs for pet parents who want to learn.
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, pets of the week
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
NBC4/Telemundo renew `Clear The Shelters’ Pet-adoption drive
NBC4 and Telemundo began their annual Clear the Shelters event Monday, beginning a month-long campaign aimed at encouraging adoptions from animal shelters and rescue organizations. The campaign also encourages financial donations to help support shelters and rescue groups, with information on making such gifts available at ClearTheSheltersFund.org. “We are pleased...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CVAS: Meet PoPo and Magpie, pets of the week
Meet PoPo and Magpie, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While PoPo and Magpie would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022
Murphy is a laid-back dog that will gladly join you for an evening porch sit to watch the happenings of the neighborhood (leashed if not fenced in). She enjoys hanging out with her people whether that’s doing yard work or catching up on the latest Netflix show, Murphy is by your side. Also, belly rubs are the key to Murphy's heart.
katzenworld.co.uk
How to Trap Outdoor Cats & Kittens Certification Workshop
Community Cats Podcast, in partnership with Neighborhood Cats, will host their monthly Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Certification Workshop on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2 – 4:30 p.m. EDT. This monthly interactive workshop helps people learn how to help lost, abandoned, or homeless cats and kittens. Anyone with a passion for...
Comments / 0