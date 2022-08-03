When feeding your dog only the best products will do, from dog food to dog bowls—and, if you do mealtimes remotely, you’ll want the best automatic dog feeders too. As is often the case with pet gadgets, not all models are created equal: Where some pet food dispensers simply deposit kibble so many times a day, others come with fancy extras like Wi-Fi connectivity, cameras, and mobile apps. And shopping for an automatic pet feeder doesn’t stop at what type of feeder you like—it’s also a matter of finding one that suits your furry friend, from their size to their eating habits. Here, we spoke with Carly Fox, DVM, senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center-NYC, and Gabrielle Fadl, DVM, medical director of Bond Vet, to find out more about automatic feeders for dogs for pet parents who want to learn.

