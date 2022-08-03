MCFR crews battle brush fire in Marion County

Read on www.wcjb.com
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews battle structure fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a structure fire at The Hub on 3rd Ave on Thursday night. The student housing building caught fire on 1258 NW 3rd Avenue. A Gainesville Fire Rescue official said the fire was contained within the kitchen. . Crews were able to...
WCJB
Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
WCJB
Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
WCJB
Putnam County man dies in crash
ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
WCJB
Semi-truck, car crash leaves one woman dead in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a child is hurt after a car was hit by a semi-truck at an intersection on State Road 16 on Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car stopped on County Road 225 at the stop light at the intersection of State Road 16 around 11:30 a.m.
WCJB
GFR Crews extricate trapped people
Ocala Police Department Officers search woods for skeletal remains. MCSO detective busts secret fishing games operation in Citra. Putnam County Sherriff's Office rescues pilot after plane crash. Firefighters put out I-75 bus fire. Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT. MCFR crews battle bus fire on I-75 in Marion...
WCJB
Gainesville man suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a man from Gainesville suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a pickup truck hit the side of a sedan a little after 1 p.m. on 39th Ave near the I-75 interchange. The driver of the truck...
WCJB
GFR crews rescue people trapped in flipped SUV
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville on Thursday. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around noon at the intersection of Northeast 15th Street and 16th Avenue. A car and an SUV collided causing the SUV to flip on...
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
DeLand man killed in early morning crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Lake County are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning. The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 43 near the border of Lake and Volusia counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said a 47-year-old DeLand man was driving...
WCJB
OPD investigates skeletal remains
villages-news.com
Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441
An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two county piers closed
Fishermen wanting to drop a line at the Ozello fishing pier will have a long wait. The Citrus County Parks & Recreation department closed this week the Ozello pier on South John Brown Drive in Crystal River, with the county’s spokesperson saying that it was beyond repair and needed to be replaced.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.
mycbs4.com
10-year-old Arianna Ames missing and endangered
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) needs help finding missing and endangered 10-year-old, Arianna Ames. The Sheriff's Office says Arianna was last scene on Thursday, Aug. 4th, at 11pm. She was walking in the 13100 block of SE 145th Ave in Ocklawaha, MCSO said. The Sheriff's Office says it is...
wfit.org
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
WESH
Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year
"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."
WCJB
Weekend Planner 8/05
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Summer break is winding down, but there are still many things on tap to do in North Central Florida. Mike Potter has your Weekend Planner for the weekend of 8/05,. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
ocala-news.com
Gorgeous Sunset Over Crestwood Village In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous pink and orange sunset over Crestwood Village in Ocala. Thanks to Denise Myford for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Northern Turnpike Extension Project paused by FDOT
OCOEE, Fla. (WCJB) - After opposition from residents in multiple North Central Florida counties, the Florida Department of Transportation will not pursue the project to extend the Florida Turnpike. The department studied four potential routes for the Northern Turnpike Extension Project. FDOT officials determined all of the routes had concerns...
