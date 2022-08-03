ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

13WMAZ

Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Gov. Brian Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension

Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Georgia's gas tax for another month. The order applies to motor fuel, but also makes provision for locomotive fuel. Kemp also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions. "With 40-year high inflation, gas prices that are still far too high, and supply chains...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Georgia Department of Transportation to Hold Virtual Job Fair

The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair Thursday, August 11, for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are available throughout the state. Some of the job responsibilities include mowing or clearing brush from roadsides, patching broken or eroded pavement, cleaning and clearing culverts, and assisting in storm cleanup efforts.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia nuclear plant gets OK to load fuel at new reactor

ATLANTA (AP) — A nuclear power plant being built in Georgia can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of its two new reactors, federal regulators said Wednesday, a key step toward generating electricity at the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States. The Southern Nuclear...
MilitaryTimes

Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes

BONAIRE, Ga. — Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives in nearby...
BONAIRE, GA
The Center Square

Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses

(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia

ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
GEORGIA STATE
