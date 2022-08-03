Read on thegeorgiasun.com
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
thecentersquare.com
Kemp to extend Georgia's gas tax moratorium, possibly for another month
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to extend the state’s moratorium on its gas tax, The Center Square has confirmed. Kemp, a Republican, is set to announce the extension on Wednesday, possibly for another month. A current gas tax suspension expires on Aug. 13.
WJCL
Gov. Brian Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension
Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Georgia's gas tax for another month. The order applies to motor fuel, but also makes provision for locomotive fuel. Kemp also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions. "With 40-year high inflation, gas prices that are still far too high, and supply chains...
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
wgac.com
Georgia Department of Transportation to Hold Virtual Job Fair
The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair Thursday, August 11, for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are available throughout the state. Some of the job responsibilities include mowing or clearing brush from roadsides, patching broken or eroded pavement, cleaning and clearing culverts, and assisting in storm cleanup efforts.
Georgia nuclear plant gets OK to load fuel at new reactor
ATLANTA (AP) — A nuclear power plant being built in Georgia can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of its two new reactors, federal regulators said Wednesday, a key step toward generating electricity at the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States. The Southern Nuclear...
MilitaryTimes
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. — Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives in nearby...
wabe.org
Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness after criminalization bill stalled
A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help. Members of the Senate Study Committee on...
California governor calls on film industry to leave Georgia in response to heartbeat abortion law
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia’s film industry is a huge revenue generator for the state. However, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is encouraging film industry leaders to take a second look at what California can offer them, despite the ramifications that decision could have on local businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections
A federal judge ruled Friday that Georgia's statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power, ordering the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg, if it stands, would mean that...
CBS 46
Broken Contracts: Three customers out nearly $45K to unlicensed Ga. contractor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Joe Sgroe paid a contractor to build him a deck on his John’s Creek home. But after he paid $16,500, the contractor stopped the job with only a few boards screwed to his home. He reached out to CBS46′s consumer investigator Better Call Harry for...
fox5atlanta.com
Stop filming in Georgia due to abortion law, California governor says
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking film and television studios to stop filming in Georgia. He points to the state's restrictive abortion politics.
Georgia’s Senate candidates give their views on inflation, climate change and health care
MILTON, Ga. — Georgia’s candidates for U.S. Senate are talking about some of the hottest issues: inflation, climate change, and health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Their comments come as President Joe Biden vows to tackle all three in a new bill.
fox5atlanta.com
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia
ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
wfxl.com
Georgia Democrats stop in Albany for 'Too Extreme GOP' tour; Address 'low voter' turnout
With state elections around the corner Georgia Democrats are speaking directly to voters. At the party's “Too Extreme GOP” tour, Georgia democrats took the time to address their opponents. Representatives touched on some controversial topics including the push for Medicaid expansion, more social security benefits, and abortion rights.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
