West Virginia attorney general’s motion in favor of Hope Scholarship is denied

West Virginia State Superintendent asking to transfer jobs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The State Superintendent of West Virginia’s schools is asking state school board members to give him a new job. According to the agenda for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, State Superintendent, Clatyon Burch, is asking the board to transfer him to the Superintendent of the Schools for the Deaf and […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
WTAP
Sales Tax Holiday weekend for Ohio and West Virginia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many parents are looking for deals to help get the kids ready to go back to school. Both Ohio and West Virginia have a sales tax holiday to help this weekend. The sales tax holiday in both Ohio and West Virginia are underway, and will continue...
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice said the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
wchsnetwork.com
Justice answers Putnam sheriff on abandoned vehicle issue
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
americanmilitarynews.com
West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more
A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
West Virginia voters will decide the future of state’s personal property tax
MORGANTOWN -- Money and control. Those two things are at the heart of a constitutional amendment that will go before West Virginia’s voters on Nov. 8. Amendment 2 — one of four tha. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WV, KY, PA Texas Roadhouse locations to donate profits to flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, […]
When does school start in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County Wednesday, Aug. 17, […]
WTAP
Veterans collected donations to help Kentucky flood victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donations were collected for flood victims in Kentucky. From Wednesday to Friday, veterans have been working at Sunset Funeral Home to collect donations for the victims. Most of the donations were geared towards clean-up efforts, with mops, buckets, and paper towels being donated, among other items.
West Virginia Medicaid must cover transgender care
A federal judge has ruled that West Virginia’s Medicaid program must provide coverage for gender-confirming care for transgender residents. The judge ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit by LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal. The lawsuit accused the state of violating the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid law by not covering treatments for gender dysphoria. The lawsuit […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials say battle against COVID not over yet
CHARLESTON — West Virginia still hasn’t plateaued in the latest surge of COVID-19, the state coronavirus adviser said on Thursday. “We always track a bit behind the more urban parts of the country when it comes to realizing the full impact of the different variants that circulate most commonly in the U.S.,” Dr. Clay Marsh said during the governor’s pandemic briefing with state reporters.
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
wchstv.com
W.Va special needs classroom described as place of 'torture' as judge sentences teacher
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's a story that made headlines and sparked change in West Virginia law when it comes to penalties for teachers abusing students and cameras in special needs classrooms. On Tuesday, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge sentenced a now former special education teacher to the...
WDTV
West Virginia Academy kicks off schoolyear as one of the first charter schools in the state
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - School is now in session for one of West Virginia’s first charter schools. 5′s John Blashke has the story. For the first time, students are in the classroom of one of West Virginia’s first charter schools. West Virginia Academy in Morgantown began its...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
12 kids in W.Va. hospitalized with COVID-19
CHARLESTON — A dozen children were hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. That’s twice as many as were listed on Friday in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ daily update on the status of the virus in the state. Four of them were in intensive care units, with one on a ventilator.
Farm and Dairy
Swine influenza detected in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
Plans to put electric vehicle charging stations in West Virginia are underway
Electric vehicle charging stations are making their way to West Virginia in hopes of bringing more people to the Mountain State. According to WCHS, The West Virginia Department of Transportation just completed a preliminary plan to add more electric charging stations to the state, anticipating receiving about $46 million over the next five years to […]
