ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

HSHS St. Johns launches substance abuse recovery program

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8bM7_0h3kXoaR00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – HSHS St. John’s hospital in Springfield announced Wednesday they are launching a substance abuse treatment and recovery program with the help of the Gateway Foundation.

Their substance treatment program includes an addiction counselor trained to place patients in the right program, as well as a staff member with life experience with addiction.

“My role is to see the patient, assess them and screen them for substance abuse and make a recommendation.” Sarah Glessner, a Gateway Foundation engagement specialist staffed at St. John’s. “In some cases, I can provide brief education on how their substance use is affecting their medical condition. For more severe issues, I refer patients to treatment facilities or residential programs and help get that referral before they leave the hospital.”

The new substance abuse program is in response to a growing problem hospital officials have encountered.

“We have seen a tremendous increase in substance use across our Illinois ministries,” Kimberly Luz, HSHS Illinois director of community outreach, said. “This partnership allows us to engage with our patients presenting with substance use disorder and connect them with critical care in a timely manner.”

The substance abuse treatment program is available at the Springfield hospital as well as every other HSHS hospital in Illinois.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

Deadline Approaching for Decatur Memorial Foundation Grants

August 5, 2022 – More than half a million dollars is still available through the Decatur Memorial Foundation community grant program to help nonprofits in Macon County. “The Foundation Grant Committee awarded nearly $150,000 in funding during our June application review cycle,” said Julie Bilbrey, the foundation’s executive director. “We are excited to continue expanding our mission outside the hospital walls with this new grant program and invite organizations to apply for the remaining $600,000 of funds available.”
wlds.com

Memorial Care-Jacksonville Adds Two Physicians

Memorial Care in Jacksonville is welcoming two new physicians. Dr. Drake Gashkoff and Dr. Hasan Othman have started practicing family medicine and pediatric medicine, respectively, with Memorial Care in Jacksonville. Gashkoff most recently served as a family physician with Duly Health and Care, previously known as DuPage Medical Group, in...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Walmart donate shopping sprees of school supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Several Springfield schoolchildren have their back-to-school shopping done for no cost, thanks to Walmart.  The three Walmart locations in Springfield banded together Friday to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. The stores have also donated $500 to four Springfield elementary schools: Enos Park, Black Hawk, Harvard Park and Feisthas.   “We […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
chambanamoms.com

Family Fun at the Illinois State Fair

How to get the most enjoyment out of your trip to the Illinois State Fair in 2022. Many Champaign-Urbana families make the annual trek to Springfield for the Illinois State Fair, conveniently happening right before the school year takes off. Does your family love carnival rides, barnyard animals, fried food...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Springfield fire reports text scam circulating

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Fire Department report a text scam currently circulating advertising Springfield Fire Department shirts for sale. Officials say these should be considered malicious, and assure that the SFD will NEVER try to solicit or sell anything via text or direct calls. The Department asks the public...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thecentersquare.com

Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Fire Department warns of texting scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam it recently became aware of. The scam is in the form of text messages advertising SFD shirts for sale. Chief Brandon Blough said the SFD will never try to solicit or sell anything by text or direct call; the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Substance Use Disorder#Hshs#The Gateway Foundation#Nexstar Media Inc
WIFR

Preparing for the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Corn dogs, music, and rides....oh my! The wait is almost over as the 2022 Illinois State Fair starts next Thursday. This year’s theme is “Grow With Us” and the Illinois Department of Agriculture has been busy with work around the fairgrounds. State Fair Manager Rebecca Cisco says admission prices will stay the same as last year. Adults will be able to get half-price tickets Sunday through Thursday and Kids 12 and under can enter for free every day of the fair.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Macon County Health Department to Hold Back to School Event this Saturday

August 3, 2022 – The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the health department located at 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, IL. Macon County students and their families will...
WCIA

Construction and road closures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA0– The city of Springfield announced several road closures due to construction. Starting Monday, August 8, the city begins a plethora of work. Listed below are the areas of work: Asphalt paving: Illes (Haverford to Chatham), Lindsay Road (Bellerive-Golf), Monroe Street (Walnut-Lewis), Walnut Street (Capitol-Monroe Bituminous Mastic Repairs: Asheville Drive, Biltmore Drive, Dante […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police recover drugs and guns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) Friday, Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant recovering drugs and weapons. Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit with the Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. Officers said on Facebook that they recovered: 19 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, a loaded […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Decatur Police announces summer results of Community Action Team

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department’s Community Action Team has had a busy summer as they worked to reduce gun violence and get violent offenders off the street. Chief of Police Shane Brandel announced some of the results their efforts yielded on Wednesday. Since May 9, CAT officers have made almost 190 arrests, […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Missing man from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are looking for a man who was last contacted on June 8. Cornell E. Lewis, 63, was last seen at the Midtown Inn. Lewis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a scar on his right arm.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department and Missing Person Awareness Network are working together to find a missing teenager they believe is in danger. Zowee Miller, 15, was last seen on July 30 near Iles Park and is still believed to be in the city. She is described as being White, 5 feet, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

28 percent of Decatur shooting victims are kids, teenagers

‘Stand up and say it’: A police chief’s plea to bring shooters to justice & the patterns behind the teens pulling the trigger DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40), according to Police Chief […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Monticello asks for community input for “Comprehensive Plan”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In this week’s Meet The Mayor segment, Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner came on the morning show to talk about himself and the city of Monticello. Among the topics was a “Comprehensive Plan” put forth by the City. Here is how Stoner described the plan: “You are taking stock of what you […]
MONTICELLO, IL
nowdecatur.com

Last Chance to Register for Crossing Healthcare Volunteer Opportunities at Garden Party

August 4, 2022 – In 2021 a partnership between Crossing Healthcare and University of Illinois Extension yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which was distributed to prescription produce patients. These patients included individuals with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 volunteer hours were spent at the garden. Learn about how that number can grow and all the volunteer opportunities at the Crossing Healthcare Garden by attending the garden party.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy