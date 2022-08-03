Industrial rents keep climbing, as vacancies drop in South Florida

Read on therealdeal.com
Federal Realty buys Pembroke Pines shopping plaza for $180.5M
Federal Realty Investment Trust is jumping on the South Florida shopping center bandwagon, acquiring a Pembroke Pines retail plaza for $180.5 million. An affiliate of the Rockville, Maryland-based real estate investment trust bought Shops at Pembroke Gardens at 527 Southwest 145th Terrace at a $7.5 million discount from the previous sale price seven years ago, records show. The price breaks down to $460 a square foot. The open-air plaza is on a 41-acre site near I-75.
Aimco completes $100M Flagler Village dev assemblage with latest $16M deal
Aimco added the final piece to its Flagler Village development site where the company plans a major mixed-use project. Denver-based Aimco bought 1.4 acres of land on the southwest corner of Northeast Ninth Street and Northeast Fifth Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale for $16 million, according to a deed. An affiliate of Miami Heat co-owner Raanan Katz’s RK Centers sold the land.
Seller’s remorse? Developer Todd Glaser buys back Palm Beach mansion for $23M
Spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser bought a Palm Beach mansion he previously owned and renovated with partners, and he is moving in with his family. Glaser and his wife, Kim, paid about $23.2 million for the home at 125 Via Del Lago, property records show. An entity managed by Rhode Island attorney Bridget Mullaney sold the 9,271-square-foot, eight-bedroom house.
Seritage flips Hialeah shopping center for $28M, banking $6M profit in hours
Seritage Growth Properties made a $6 million profit in a single day by quickly flipping a Hialeah shopping plaza to RK Centers. A Seritage affiliate bought Westland Gateway Plaza at 1460 West 49th Street for $22.1 million from Daytona Beach-based CTO Realty Growth on July 25, records show. The same day, Seritage sold the 117,021-square-foot retail center for $28.3 million to RK Centers, the Sunny Isles Beach-based retail real estate investment firm led by Miami Heat minority owner Ranaan Katz. The deeds recently became publicly available.
Jorge Pérez’s Related wants to build apartments in Miami’s Little Havana
Related Group wants to build a 167-unit, mixed-income apartment project in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. The developer, led by Jorge Pérez and Jon Paul Pérez, proposes a 12-story building at 450 Southwest Fifth Street and 445 Southwest Sixth Street, according to plans filed to Miami-Dade County late last month. The acre site is west of I-95 and south of Jose Marti Park.
Meet the commercial brokers making bank in Miami
When Brian Gale took on 830 Brickell four years ago, he felt pretty good about his chances of getting it leased. The 55-story tower being developed by Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group and Jonathan Goldstein’s Cain International will be the neighborhood’s first standalone Class-A project in roughly a decade, so there were no rivals to worry about. Plus, rent and occupancy numbers were on the up.
JV scores $87M construction loan for West Palm Beach office projects
Seven months after unveiling plans to develop a new office building and renovate an existing one in downtown West Palm Beach, a joint venture secured an $87 million construction loan for both projects. New York-based Acore Capital provided the financing to Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital,...
Corcoran opens Palm Beach Gardens office
The Corcoran Group is expanding its presence in Palm Beach County, opening an office in Palm Beach Gardens. This is the fifth office in Palm Beach County for the New York-based brokerage, which also has offices in Delray Beach, Palm Beach, Hobe Sound, and West Palm Beach. John Hackett, Corcoran’s senior managing director of South Florida, is leading the new office at 2000 PGA Boulevard.
Duke Realty shells out nearly $100M for empty land in the Inland Empire
Duke Realty, a soon-to-be subsidiary of Prologis, has shelled out nearly $100 million for several plots of empty land in the Inland Empire, The Real Deal has learned. The industrial REIT bought about 30 acres in the Riverside County city of Perris for $97 million, or about $3.2 million per acre, according to public records filed last week. Duke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Robinhood closes two offices amid layoffs
It’s been a tough year for Robinhood Markets, now laying off nearly a quarter of its workforce and shutting down offices in Arizona and North Carolina. A year after its initial public offering, the Menlo Park-based brokerage platform is shedding 23 percent of its staff and closing offices in Tempe, Ariz., and Charlotte, N.C., the San Francisco Business Times reported.
EastGroup tackles Texas industrial deals in first half of 2022
Texas’ booming industrial markets have gotten a lot of attention so far this year from EastGroup Properties, which specializes in Sun Belt industrial developments. The Dallas and Houston markets combined account for more than 20 percent of industrial square footage currently under construction nationwide, and the Mississippi-based REIT is a big part of Texas’ industrial construction boom.
FedEx to open new facility at Baytown’s Port 10 Logistics Center
FedEx continues its expansion in Texas’ two biggest markets. The company started 2020 by signing one of the biggest industrial deals in Dallas with the lease of a 776,600 square-foot facility and in 2021 leased a 186,600-square-foot warehouse in south Fort Worth. FedEx is now adding to its Houston...
