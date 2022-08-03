Industrial rents keep climbing, as vacancies drop in South Florida

When Brian Gale took on 830 Brickell four years ago, he felt pretty good about his chances of getting it leased. The 55-story tower being developed by Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group and Jonathan Goldstein’s Cain International will be the neighborhood’s first standalone Class-A project in roughly a decade, so there were no rivals to worry about. Plus, rent and occupancy numbers were on the up.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO