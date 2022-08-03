ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What homeowners should look for when hiring a contactor

By Sarah Guernelli
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Finding the right person to work on your home can be challenging, especially since Rhode Island has seen a slight uptick in complaints against shady contractors.

James Cambio, building code commissioner for the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, tells 12 News that they received more than 400 complaints last year.

Cambio said there are approximately 11,000 registered contractors in the state and the vast majority of them are reputable.

But that doesn’t mean deceitful contractors don’t exist in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office filed a complaint against a local contractor just last week.

Michael Bresette, according to the AG’s office, is accused or “engaging in unfair and deceptive business practices.”

When asked what homeowners should look for when choosing a contractor, Cambio suggested fully vetting them through the DBR.

Cambio said the DBR has an online database where homeowners can search and confirm whether a contractor is registered and licensed to work in Rhode Island.

The DBR has compiled a list of red flags homeowners should look for:

  • Refusal to provide registration and insurance information.
  • Refusal to provide reference information.
  • Refusal to enter into a written contract, especially if the cost of the work exceeds $1,000.
  • Refusal to pull building permits.
  • Lack of experience with your type of project.
  • Request for an excessive deposit.

Homeowners can also check the DBR’s Registration and Licensing Board to look into which contractors have been issued violations.

