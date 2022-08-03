ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3Tr8_0h3kWmM800

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

  • Jason Scott Edwards – Solicitation Prostitution, Tampering with Evidence
  • Tyler James Hudson – Robbery
  • Keelin Latrell Woodards – Robbery
  • Jordan Lynn Outlaw – Possession of Meth, Fraud
  • Chad Eric Kraatz – Injury to Elderly
  • Daymond Stewart – Aggravated Assault
  • T imothy Bryce Paternostro (FEATURED) – Robbery
Crime Reports: Customer throws hot coffee on Abilene convenience store worker during argument

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple incidents of counterfeit money reported in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal MischiefTwo victims reported damage to their vehicle during […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspect accused of assaulting elderly Abilene man with baseball bat

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  7000 block of Springwater – Burglary of HabitationA man reported a vacuum valued at $77 […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: 13/15 cases involving drugs in Taylor County were for meth

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Heather Lynn Wells – Possession of Methamphetamine  Crystal Crawford – Possession of Methamphetamine  Colten West – Assault Family Violence  Colten West […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying vehicle burglar

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a vehicle burglar. Sheriff’s office officials circulated a picture of the burglar Friday, saying this person, “is one of a number of individuals suspected in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Albany and Shackelford County during the night of Thursday August 4th 2022 […]
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktab#Lrb 325 Rrb 676 8477#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two Abilene victims lose more than $27K in separate, unrelated crimes

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  300 block of Elm Cove Drive – Criminal Mischief A victim stated her adult daughter broke […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Customer throws hot coffee on Abilene convenience store worker during argument

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Butternut Street – Assault An employee at an Abilene convenience store reports she […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man sentenced to 10 years for intoxicated manslaughter crash after night of drinking at gentleman’s club

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for an intoxicated manslaughter crash after a night of drinking at a local gentleman’s club. Kevin Holt received his 10 year sentence Wednesday after giving an open plea to Intoxicated Manslaughter in connection to the death of Joshua Sanders, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WANTED: Clyde police searching for suspect accused of burglarizing several laundry machines

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Clyde police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing several coin operated laundry machines. Police say Carl Wells, Jr. has been identified as the suspect accused of burglarizing the machines located at 24/7 Laundry on S. Access Road, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage. Wells may be driving […]
CLYDE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman scares off burglar after he breaks into home while she’s inside

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1900 block of Oak Street – Assault A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

KRBC’s annual Tools for School supply drive happening now

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC’s annual Tools for School supply drive is currently underway. Stop by Walmart on Southwest Drive Friday, August 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to donate new school supplies, which will benefit schools in the Abilene area. Supplies will be distributed during a back-to-school resource and family fun day on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy