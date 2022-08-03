Looking for something to do in Charlottesville? Author has literally written a book on it

Read on augustafreepress.com
Augusta Free Press
Family Day event focused on nature to be held Aug. 27
Stone Soup Books and the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum are partnering for a Family Day event on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. The event will feature author and educator Sharifa Oppenheimer who will talk with parents about a child’s need for a deep nature connection and how as parents, we can foster this love for the natural world.
Augusta Free Press
VMFA on the Road: Artmobile exhibition coming to Blue Ridge Community College
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is taking their show on the road – literally – with an artmobile. “VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century” is kicking off 2022 with a new exhibition – “Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection” – with paintings, photographs and prints from the museum’s permanent collection exploring portraiture through a variety of periods, cultures and styles.
cbs19news
Charlottesville named among best cities in which to live
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has been ranked one of the best cities in the country in which to live. Livability recently released its list of the top 100 cities in the United States for 2022. The publication says more than 2,300 cities were considered based on data concerning...
Augusta Free Press
Ukrainian soloists to teach choreography, ballet to Charlottesville youth
Local youth are invited to audition and perform in children’s roles in the “Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet” alongside an international cast of world class artists from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan and more. The ballet will be presented in Charlottesville on Nov. 20 at the Paramount Theater...
crozetgazette.com
Why Crozet: The Albemarle County Fair
Why Crozet? is a monthly feature that focuses on the reasons people choose to live in the Crozet area. Although the region is experiencing tremendous growth, it remains home to many people with the important skills that allowed families to thrive. We celebrate these skills at the Albemarle County Fair, now in progress after a two-year pandemic break.
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
Augusta Free Press
Bluestone Elementary: Dispensers reduce waste, encourage kids to drink more milk
Cartons aren’t the only way to deliver nutritious milk to growing students. Milk dispensers – like soda machines but for milk – have the potential to decrease school milk waste. Milk cartons make up about 50 percent of school trash volume, and students waste 30 percent of...
WSET
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
visitshenandoah.org
Unexpected Fun in Shenandoah County, VA
Inhale the last of summer with a fun weekend in Shenandoah County, Virginia. The activities that await are sure to surprise you and will certainly coax a giggle out of your kiddos (and maybe you, too!). Ready for the best pomp Shenandoah County has to offer? We are too! Right this way …
timesvirginian.com
Lookin’ spiffy, Thomasville!
The exterior of the abandoned Thomasville Furniture building in Appomattox appears to have received a good cleaning recently. Gone are the dark stains that once gave the property the appearance of ancient ruins. Word from a reliable source indicates that a power washing job most likely did the trick. If...
charlottesville29.com
Same As It Ever Was: Lampo Is Back
A friend calls it the biggest Charlottesville food news in years. Lampo is back. When regulars dined at Lampo on March 14, 2020, they never imagined they’d have to wait more than 800 days for their next visit. After letting the days go by for more than two years, the next chance comes today, August 4, at 5 pm.
realcrozetva.com
Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun
At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office to participate in food drive
The Commissioners & Cans Food and Fund Drive, an annual partnership between the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia and the Virginia Federation of Food Banks, will span statewide once again throughout the month of August. Commissioners of the Revenue across the Commonwealth – including the City of Charlottesville...
Augusta Free Press
UVA names Christa Acampora dean of college and graduate school of arts and sciences
The University of Virginia has announced that Christa D. Acampora has been appointed the dean of the College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, effective Sept. 1. Acampora, born in Roanoke and raised in Dublin, is currently deputy provost and professor of philosophy at Emory University in Atlanta. Prior to Emory, she was a member of the faculty at Hunter College and the City University of New York’s Graduate Center and served as Hunter’s associate provost for faculty affairs and research.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
visitfarmville.com
Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia
Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
WDBJ7.com
COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah University chosen as partner for Amazon, benefits hourly employees
Shenandoah University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees pre-paid access to the academic offerings at SU. Shenandoah University, which offers more than 200 areas of study across six different schools, is the second four-year institution in Virginia to...
‘We are deeply sorry’: Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
HANOVER, Va. — The logo designed for a professional development conference in a Virginia school district sparked outrage online and has prompted an apology after many said that the image looked like a swastika. The image, which was intended to portray four hands and arms grasping together in a...
