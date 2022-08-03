Looking for something to do in Charlottesville? Author has literally written a book on it

The University of Virginia has announced that Christa D. Acampora has been appointed the dean of the College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, effective Sept. 1. Acampora, born in Roanoke and raised in Dublin, is currently deputy provost and professor of philosophy at Emory University in Atlanta. Prior to Emory, she was a member of the faculty at Hunter College and the City University of New York’s Graduate Center and served as Hunter’s associate provost for faculty affairs and research.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO