Emerging artists get dedicated space at annual Fall Foliage Festival Art Show

Augusta Free Press
Annual Tomatofest returns to Downtown Harrisonburg
Tomatoes are in season and what better way to enjoy fresh local produce than at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market’s annual Tomatofest on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion in Downtown Harrisonburg. Live music, raffles, demos and more are planned for this year’s...
Augusta Free Press
Family Day event focused on nature to be held Aug. 27
Stone Soup Books and the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum are partnering for a Family Day event on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. The event will feature author and educator Sharifa Oppenheimer who will talk with parents about a child’s need for a deep nature connection and how as parents, we can foster this love for the natural world.
wmra.org
Tacos, bachata, futsal, and more at Harrisonburg's Hispanic Festival
The Hispanic Festival returns to Harrisonburg this weekend at Ralph Sampson Park. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Food, music, and dancing from Mexico and Central and South America will be on display this Saturday at the 2022 Hispanic Festival. CRIMSON SOLANO: We're very excited about the festival. We're going to...
crozetgazette.com
Creating a Wildflower Meadow to Help the Bees, Birds, and Butterflies
I had been dreaming of a wildflower meadow to attract pollinators for many years, so when I moved to my new (and, I hope, forever!) house in June, 2020, I went all in. Having tried to do it myself with limited success, I decided to enlist the help of professionals this time. I designated an 80’ x 30’ area at the back of my yard for the meadow—which I hope to expand in the future. On the recommendation of native plant landscape consultant Jessica Primm, I hired Scott Watkins of Watkins & Co, LLC—a local company on Rt. 250 West across from Blue Ridge Builders Supply (now Cardinal Home Center) to create a native, pollinator-friendly wildflower meadow. I signed a one-year contract, and I could not have done it without them.
WSLS
Lynchburg back-to-school event to provide free school supplies, shoes, haircuts
LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday, there will be a special back-to-school event to help families get the supplies they need. One Community, One Voice is sponsoring the free event at the University of Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with fun activities and prizes, they’ll be handing...
Augusta Free Press
VMFA on the Road: Artmobile exhibition coming to Blue Ridge Community College
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is taking their show on the road – literally – with an artmobile. “VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century” is kicking off 2022 with a new exhibition – “Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection” – with paintings, photographs and prints from the museum’s permanent collection exploring portraiture through a variety of periods, cultures and styles.
cbs19news
Scenic Railway now offering recreational tours
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Staunton had developed a new attraction called the Virginia Scenic Railway. It has two tracks. One track is called the Blue Ridge Flyer, and the other one is called the Alleghany Special. Both of these trains take riders to view the incredible scenery of Virginia.
crozetgazette.com
All the Best: Local Musicians Honor John Prine
Solo performers as well as musicians from area bands have collaborated on a double album honoring beloved artist John Prine and supporting fellow musicians hard-hit by the pandemic. The genius behind the effort is Jeff Sweatman, a Crozet resident who used his time as a laid-off radio program director to conceive, produce and deliver a tribute album pressed in vinyl.
travelnowsmart.com
Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places
Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
Augusta Free Press
New Dominion Bookshop to host event with author and UVA professor Kiki Petrosino
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author and UVA professor Kiki Petrosino on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Petrosino will be reading from her new memoir, Bright, which will be released from Sarabande in early August. This in-person event will be free to attend...
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia
Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home
Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
visitshenandoah.org
Unexpected Fun in Shenandoah County, VA
Inhale the last of summer with a fun weekend in Shenandoah County, Virginia. The activities that await are sure to surprise you and will certainly coax a giggle out of your kiddos (and maybe you, too!). Ready for the best pomp Shenandoah County has to offer? We are too! Right this way …
crozetgazette.com
Why Crozet: The Albemarle County Fair
Why Crozet? is a monthly feature that focuses on the reasons people choose to live in the Crozet area. Although the region is experiencing tremendous growth, it remains home to many people with the important skills that allowed families to thrive. We celebrate these skills at the Albemarle County Fair, now in progress after a two-year pandemic break.
PHOTOS: Hiker rescued from Shenandoah National Park after alleged 30-foot fall
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue crews responded Friday morning to an incident at the Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park, where a visitor had allegedly fallen approximately thirty feet down a cliff from the back of a campsite.
Augusta Free Press
Bluestone Elementary: Dispensers reduce waste, encourage kids to drink more milk
Cartons aren’t the only way to deliver nutritious milk to growing students. Milk dispensers – like soda machines but for milk – have the potential to decrease school milk waste. Milk cartons make up about 50 percent of school trash volume, and students waste 30 percent of...
WSET
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
cbs19news
Charlottesville named among best cities in which to live
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has been ranked one of the best cities in the country in which to live. Livability recently released its list of the top 100 cities in the United States for 2022. The publication says more than 2,300 cities were considered based on data concerning...
Augusta Free Press
Baby Shark Live! to make splash with stop at JPJ in Charlottesville
“We’re excited to start 2022 on a great note for families by bringing Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour to stages all over the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to continue to provide memorable, unique experiences that all family members can share in together while also upholding our priority to keep everyone safe by working with venue and health officials in every city.”
1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted
The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.
