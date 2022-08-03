Emerging artists get dedicated space at annual Fall Foliage Festival Art Show

I had been dreaming of a wildflower meadow to attract pollinators for many years, so when I moved to my new (and, I hope, forever!) house in June, 2020, I went all in. Having tried to do it myself with limited success, I decided to enlist the help of professionals this time. I designated an 80’ x 30’ area at the back of my yard for the meadow—which I hope to expand in the future. On the recommendation of native plant landscape consultant Jessica Primm, I hired Scott Watkins of Watkins & Co, LLC—a local company on Rt. 250 West across from Blue Ridge Builders Supply (now Cardinal Home Center) to create a native, pollinator-friendly wildflower meadow. I signed a one-year contract, and I could not have done it without them.

CROZET, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO