Blxst Receives First Platinum Certification For Hit Single ‘Chosen’

By davontah
 2 days ago

Source: Courtesy of Red Bull Records / Red Bull Records

The wins continue to stack for Los Angeles rapper, singer and producer Blxst .

Coming off of his performance at Lollapalooza this past weekend, the hip-hop star earned his first RIAA Platinum certification for hit single ‘ Chosen ‘ featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga .

Released by Red Bull Records/Evgle LLC, ‘Chosen’ reached #1 at Rhythmic and Urban radio and peaked at #21 at Top 40 radio. The song was a breakout single of the past year, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at #51 and spending 8 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Rap Airplay chart. ‘Chosen’ has amassed over 450 million streams globally to date and become an international success, achieving BRIT Silver (UK), Music Canada Platinum, RMNZ Platinum (New Zealand), ARIA Gold (Australia) certifications.

Greg Hammer, Managing Director of Red Bull Records, shares, Blxst is a game changer and we are thrilled to see the continued success of ‘Chosen’ and his monumental growth as an artist. The entire Red Bull Records crew and I look forward to what’s to come with this incredible talent and our partnership with the Evgle team. Congratulations to Blxst for this well-deserved accomplishment!”

Blxst is definitely just getting started. He continues his ascension with his single ‘About You’ breaking the top 15 on the Urban Radio chart. He was nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards . The crooner also has been featured on new tracks from Chris Brown (‘Show It’) and Kalan.Frfr (‘No Stoppin’). With no signs of slowing down, the 2021 XXL Freshman Class member continues to rise with his current global tour in support of his latest project, Before You Go , which released April 22, 2022, via Red Bull Records / Evgle LLC. Congrats to Blxst!

More info on tour dates and releases can be found on his official website, here: https://www.blxst.com

