Music

Charles Jenkins Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of August 6, 2022)

By Cheryl Jackson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKY8H_0h3kWBtN00


Charles Jenkins is Number 1 this week on the Billboard Airplay Charts with Never Knew Love featuring Stephanie Mills !

Global spiritual leader, thought provoker and celebrated GRAMMY-recognized, Stellar Award-winning artist Charles Jenkins album, PRAISE PARTY, volume 1.

PRAISE PARTY was preceded by the Billboard Gospel radio #1 songs, “Grace (feat. Le’Andria Johnson),” “Can’t Turn Back,” and “He’ll Make it Alright (feat. Mr. Talkbox)” – all found on the new album for listening pleasure. PRAISE PARTY features Jenkins’ signature vocals, progressive instrumentation and provides a summer dance soundtrack for all. Jenkins’ current single, “Never Knew Love (feat. Stephanie Mills)” is a throwback anthem of praise with Fellowship Chicago singing over the sampling of Stephanie Mills’ 1980’s top-10 Billboard hit, “Never Knew Love Like this Before.”

Praise Party Vol. 1 is available now to download and and streams https://charlesjenkins.com/products/praise-party-volume-1.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart Week of July 27, 2022 1.  Never Knew Love
Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills 2.  Positive Erica Campbell 3.  Never Let You Down James Fortune 4.  Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson 5.  Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful 6. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders 7.  All in Your Hands Marvin Sapp 8.  When I Pray DOE 9.  Hallelujah Fred Hammond 10.  My Portion Jekalyn Carr
11.  Let Him In Jokia 12.  Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin 13.  Thankful JJ Hairston 14.  The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson 15.  Ca ll Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell 16.  One Touch Jabari Johnson 17.  Building, What Are You Waiting On Erica Reed 18.  Call on the Name Marcus Jordan 19.  Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord
20.  You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

