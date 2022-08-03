Charles Jenkins Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of August 6, 2022)

is Number 1 this week on the Billboard Airplay Charts with Never Knew Love featuring

Global spiritual leader, thought provoker and celebrated GRAMMY-recognized, Stellar Award-winning artist Charles Jenkins album, PRAISE PARTY, volume 1.

PRAISE PARTY was preceded by the Billboard Gospel radio #1 songs, “Grace (feat. Le’Andria Johnson),” “Can’t Turn Back,” and “He’ll Make it Alright (feat. Mr. Talkbox)” – all found on the new album for listening pleasure. PRAISE PARTY features Jenkins’ signature vocals, progressive instrumentation and provides a summer dance soundtrack for all. Jenkins’ current single, “Never Knew Love (feat. Stephanie Mills)” is a throwback anthem of praise with Fellowship Chicago singing over the sampling of Stephanie Mills’ 1980’s top-10 Billboard hit, “Never Knew Love Like this Before.”

Praise Party Vol. 1 is available now to download and and streams https://charlesjenkins.com/products/praise-party-volume-1.

