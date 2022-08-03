Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Has a Heartfelt Message for the Late Vin Scully

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw honored the legendary Vin Scully after hearing of his passing on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers organization and their countless fans lost a beloved member of the family on Tuesday night in Vin Scully. On Tuesday, it was announced that the longtime Dodgers broadcaster had passed away at age 94. After the Giants-Dodgers game at Oracle Park, the Giants communicated the news to the crowd and posted a tribute on the jumbotron.

In the visitor's clubhouse, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw touched on the historic importance of Scully's career (via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett ).

“Just as far as the history of our organization, Vin has been through it all. Just such a special man. … Just a tremendous life and legacy that he led and thankful I got to know him.”

Kershaw noted his incomparable importance to the Dodgers franchise (quotes via SportsNet LA ).

"He was the best there ever was. Just when you think about the Dodgers, there's a lot of history here and a lot of people who have come through, it's just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin, honestly."

On Wednesday, Kershaw posted photos of he and Vin, including a photo from the team's trip to Australia back in 2014 that also included their wives, Ellen Kershaw and Sandi Scully.

"The best there ever was. When you think of the history of the Dodgers, you think of Vin. An incredible man with an incredible legacy and I’m so thankful to have known him as well as I did."

From one Dodgers legend, to another.