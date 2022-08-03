ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fast Company

Why your online returns may end up in landfill—and what can be done to fix it

Fashion has a notorious environmental footprint, accounting for up to 10% of global carbon dioxide output. This is exacerbated by a fast fashion business model which encourages the frequent purchase of low-priced and nondurable items. Around 30% of online purchases are subsequently returned, much of which goes to landfill. In...
Fast Company

Amazon’s acquisition of iRobot is a profound bummer

The tech world is about to lose another independent hardware company with Amazon’s planned acquisition of iRobot, whose Roombas pioneered the robot vacuum business two decades ago. The deal is valued at $1.7 billion, and cofounder Colin Angle will retain his role of iRobot CEO inside of Amazon. Neither...
Fast Company

How Instagram influencers become enterprises, and what happens next

By the time Amber Fillerup Clark landed a major profile in The Atlantic in 2017, the blogger and Instagrammer had already spent seven years at the top of her game. Clark launched her blog—which has since been renamed but at the time was called Barefoot Blonde—in 2010, and quickly rose to the top of the mommy blogger ecosystem.
Fast Company

Game on: Advertising reimagined for the gaming world

Current forecasts about “the future of advertising” invariably assert that advertising will powerfully combine with gaming. The momentum is accelerating for this convergence of advertising and gaming, which a quick sampling from the media landscape illustrates:. Ad Age, which closely monitors advertising industry news, recently announced its expectation...
Fast Company

Why the design thinking process is so important: a primer

The design thinking process is a two-pronged approach that involves both empathetic ideology and a process that aims to find the best possible solution for gaps in the market or problems in a given demographic or community. Big-name brands such as Apple and Samsung were quick to adopt this user-focused approach early on to help foster innovation in order to provide long-term positive solutions for users and clients.
Fast Company

Best (non-writing) tools for authorpreneurs

While there are an array of tools out there to improve writing, authorpreneurs also need assistance putting the elements of their books together, updating their books, and thanking the people who helped along the way. From freelance photographers for author photos to the perfect thank-you gift for those who provided...
Fast Company

I’m a CEO and I tweet my company’s sensitive financials. Here’s why

Ever since Lawtrades took off, I’ve been sharing our deepest secrets. That is, I’ve been tweeting the following four metrics on a monthly (sometimes quarterly) basis:. Supply-side earnings (how much we and our users earn through our platform) Number of customers using our platform. As recently as a...
Fast Company

4 under-the-radar Amazon Fire TV tricks you should be using

If you’re like me, you’ve got Amazon’s Fire TV sticks all over the house. These little gizmos support a broad range of streaming services and are often available at discounted prices that make picking one up a no-brainer. And while it’s easy to get started with the...
Fast Company

Overcome challenges better with this brain hack

After a stint relocating outside of the United States, I thought learning French would come easily to me, due to my love of learning languages. Unfortunately, it did not. I became obsessed with how humans are wired to learn, and my deep-dive of the scientific literature revealed the problem: My lessons were missing a crucial learning principle called spaced repetition. Once I revised my studying strategy to implement it, I became fluent in French within three months.
Fast Company

Clash of Clans' celebrates 10th anniversary in 1980

This week marks the 10th anniversary of the 'Clash of Clans' game, and parent company Supercell thought it would be fun to imagine a world where Clash came of age in the time of Pac-Man and Super Mario. The ad was created by Wieden + Kennedy. This is Fast Company's Brand hit or miss of the week.
Fast Company

What is Jony Ive, former Apple chief designer, doing now?

If you’re scrolling through this article on your iPhone screen or MacBook—you owe a lot to former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive. The award-winning industrial designer has had a hand in just about every Apple product to date, having spent more than 20 years working in direct collaboration with the late Steve Jobs.
Fast Company

POV: Yes, there are enough hours in a day—if you manage your time better

We’ve all, at some point, have exclaimed that in exasperation. But guess what: it doesn’t have to be true. Time is one of the most significant professional considerations leaders have as they look to do more and amplify their impact. Cracking the code on time is especially relevant to professionals at a crossroads, those ready for their next promotion, looking to join the C-suite, or scale up their leadership or business.
