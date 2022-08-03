Read on www.fastcompany.com
Fast Company
Why your online returns may end up in landfill—and what can be done to fix it
Fashion has a notorious environmental footprint, accounting for up to 10% of global carbon dioxide output. This is exacerbated by a fast fashion business model which encourages the frequent purchase of low-priced and nondurable items. Around 30% of online purchases are subsequently returned, much of which goes to landfill. In...
Fast Company
Amazon’s acquisition of iRobot is a profound bummer
The tech world is about to lose another independent hardware company with Amazon’s planned acquisition of iRobot, whose Roombas pioneered the robot vacuum business two decades ago. The deal is valued at $1.7 billion, and cofounder Colin Angle will retain his role of iRobot CEO inside of Amazon. Neither...
Fast Company
How Instagram influencers become enterprises, and what happens next
By the time Amber Fillerup Clark landed a major profile in The Atlantic in 2017, the blogger and Instagrammer had already spent seven years at the top of her game. Clark launched her blog—which has since been renamed but at the time was called Barefoot Blonde—in 2010, and quickly rose to the top of the mommy blogger ecosystem.
Fast Company
Game on: Advertising reimagined for the gaming world
Current forecasts about “the future of advertising” invariably assert that advertising will powerfully combine with gaming. The momentum is accelerating for this convergence of advertising and gaming, which a quick sampling from the media landscape illustrates:. Ad Age, which closely monitors advertising industry news, recently announced its expectation...
Fast Company
Why the design thinking process is so important: a primer
The design thinking process is a two-pronged approach that involves both empathetic ideology and a process that aims to find the best possible solution for gaps in the market or problems in a given demographic or community. Big-name brands such as Apple and Samsung were quick to adopt this user-focused approach early on to help foster innovation in order to provide long-term positive solutions for users and clients.
Fast Company
Best (non-writing) tools for authorpreneurs
While there are an array of tools out there to improve writing, authorpreneurs also need assistance putting the elements of their books together, updating their books, and thanking the people who helped along the way. From freelance photographers for author photos to the perfect thank-you gift for those who provided...
Fast Company
I’m a CEO and I tweet my company’s sensitive financials. Here’s why
Ever since Lawtrades took off, I’ve been sharing our deepest secrets. That is, I’ve been tweeting the following four metrics on a monthly (sometimes quarterly) basis:. Supply-side earnings (how much we and our users earn through our platform) Number of customers using our platform. As recently as a...
Fast Company
4 under-the-radar Amazon Fire TV tricks you should be using
If you’re like me, you’ve got Amazon’s Fire TV sticks all over the house. These little gizmos support a broad range of streaming services and are often available at discounted prices that make picking one up a no-brainer. And while it’s easy to get started with the...
Investment bankers worried about lower bonuses are scouring Wall Street for new jobs
Investment bankers hunt for new gigs to navigate rocky markets, Jack Dorsey's Block hit hard by crypto winter, and Facebook parent Meta makes its debut in the capital markets.
Fast Company
Overcome challenges better with this brain hack
After a stint relocating outside of the United States, I thought learning French would come easily to me, due to my love of learning languages. Unfortunately, it did not. I became obsessed with how humans are wired to learn, and my deep-dive of the scientific literature revealed the problem: My lessons were missing a crucial learning principle called spaced repetition. Once I revised my studying strategy to implement it, I became fluent in French within three months.
Fast Company
Thinking of becoming a digital nomad? Set sail for these 10 best beaches for remote workers
Two years after the Great Office Shutdown, so to speak, remote work is growing fast. And with it comes the possibility of picking a home not because it’s close to your office, but because it’s somewhere you want to live—like by the beach, for example, where it’s sunny all year long, winter is just a dream, and rent is actually affordable.
Fast Company
Clash of Clans' celebrates 10th anniversary in 1980
This week marks the 10th anniversary of the 'Clash of Clans' game, and parent company Supercell thought it would be fun to imagine a world where Clash came of age in the time of Pac-Man and Super Mario. The ad was created by Wieden + Kennedy. This is Fast Company's Brand hit or miss of the week.
Fast Company
What is Jony Ive, former Apple chief designer, doing now?
If you’re scrolling through this article on your iPhone screen or MacBook—you owe a lot to former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive. The award-winning industrial designer has had a hand in just about every Apple product to date, having spent more than 20 years working in direct collaboration with the late Steve Jobs.
Fast Company
Fall gadget preview: These are the most anticipated tech gadgets expected from Apple, Samsung, and Google
We might still be in the dog days of summer, but look around and you’ll see the first signs of fall. The NFL pre-season kicked off Thursday night. Pumpkin spice everything is starting to infiltrate grocery stores, coffee houses and restaurants. And the tech world is on the cusp of its annual explosion of new products.
Fast Company
POV: Yes, there are enough hours in a day—if you manage your time better
We’ve all, at some point, have exclaimed that in exasperation. But guess what: it doesn’t have to be true. Time is one of the most significant professional considerations leaders have as they look to do more and amplify their impact. Cracking the code on time is especially relevant to professionals at a crossroads, those ready for their next promotion, looking to join the C-suite, or scale up their leadership or business.
