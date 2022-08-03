New Orleans cop suspended, booked after suspected drunk driving crash

A New Orleans Police officer assigned to the traffic division is facing drunk driving charges after police say he crashed his police car into multiple vehicles.

Police say last Thursday, Officer Denzel Millon was driving a marked police unit when he was involved in an auto accident, striking several vehicles, in the Warehouse District.

According to police, a breathalyzer indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.186. A driver is considered intoxicated at 0.08.

"As a result, Officer Millon was issued a notice of suspension on July 28, 2022, at 4 a.m. and transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center where he was booked for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving on roadway laned for traffic," said NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets. "Officer Millon has been reassigned pending the outcome of the internal investigation."