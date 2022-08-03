Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in multiple mid-Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has issued numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for counties all over Michigan.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado touchdowns in Michigan
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
WNEM
Tuscola Co. couple’s home experienced heavy storm damage from severe thunderstorms
VASSAR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A line of severe thunderstorms swept across parts of mid-Michigan triggering a tornado warning in Tuscola County on Monday. The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado. Brandy Sayles remembers exactly what she was doing at 2:05 p.m. Monday as wild winds battered her...
WNEM
Storms cause arcing wires across Genesee Co.
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - As crews across mid-Michigan tend to downed power lines following Wednesday afternoon’s storms, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department is reminding people about what to do if they see a downed wire. The department said it’s been busy responding to multiple arcing wires...
Tree falls on truck, killing Lapeer County woman during Wednesday's severe storms
A Lapeer County woman has died after Wednesday’s severe storms knocked a tree down on top of the truck she was riding in. Her husband and son were uninjured in the incident.
Widening of Davison Twp. intersection will close area to traffic until November
DAVISON TWP., MI -- The Genesee County Road Commission is scheduled to begin construction at the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard next week, starting one of the biggest local road projects of 2022. Plans call for each of the three legs of the intersection to be widened to...
The Oakland Press
Thousands remain without power in Macomb, Oakland counties
Thousands of homes and businesses in Macomb and Oakland counties are without power tonight after a series of thunderstorms rumbled through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 27,000 customers were waiting for power to be restored throughout the metro Detroit area, especially scattered...
nbc25news.com
Possible attempted child abduction in Lapeer County
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Gosline road that occurred on Thursday. Investigators say a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s tried to get children to approach his vehicle in front of their address. According to a news release, when an adult came outside to approach the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Investigators say the suspect then tried to get the caller to get in his vehicle to give him directions. She refused and called 911.
36-Year-Old Katelyn Furneaux Died In A Traffic Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a solo weather-related traffic crash at the Imlay City and Wilde Road intersection. A Lapeer woman was killed in the traffic crash on Wednesday.
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
clayconews.com
Two Michigan Men arrested on Interstate 75 in Southeastern Kentucky during Traffic Stop / Drug Seizure after K-9 alerts on Narcotics in Vehicle
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with K-9 “Maverick” arrested two individuals on I–75 approximately 6 miles South of London in the southbound lanes early Wednesday morning August 3, 2022 at approximately 4:30 A.M.. The...
‘No contact’ with Huron River advised after toxic chemical release
WIXOM, MI — The state of Michigan is urging people to avoid contact with the Huron River downstream of Wixom after a chrome plating factory released a large quantity of hexavalent chromium into a sewer system that discharges to the river. The state environmental and health departments issued a...
Man's body pulled from Lake St. Clair after 2 dogs found swimming near empty boat
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man's body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a dive team,...
WNEM
Fire Chief: No injuries in natural gas incident
LAPEER, Mich., (WNEM) – A Lapeer fire chief said no one is injured after crews responded to a natural gas leak earlier Tuesday morning. The city of Lapeer Fire & Rescue Department said crews arrived to the scene at 2400 Indian Road in Oregon Township around 10:20 a.m. Officials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gym owner accused of misconduct with child in Whitmore Lake
WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – It’s a shocking discovery from Livingston County Thursday night as a private athletic coach who teaches children is now charged with improper conduct with a student. It’s a violation of the trust all parents put into the coaches who train children as the owner...
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
18-year-old injured after 2 hit-and-runs on I-96 in Livonia
An 18-year-old is seriously injured after he was involved in two hit-and-runs on westbound I-96 in Livonia. Caden Snider, a crew member with the Collins Carpentry family, was driving to work at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, near Middlebelt.
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
