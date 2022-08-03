ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

WNEM

Storms cause arcing wires across Genesee Co.

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - As crews across mid-Michigan tend to downed power lines following Wednesday afternoon’s storms, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department is reminding people about what to do if they see a downed wire. The department said it’s been busy responding to multiple arcing wires...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Oakland Press

Thousands remain without power in Macomb, Oakland counties

Thousands of homes and businesses in Macomb and Oakland counties are without power tonight after a series of thunderstorms rumbled through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 27,000 customers were waiting for power to be restored throughout the metro Detroit area, especially scattered...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Possible attempted child abduction in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Gosline road that occurred on Thursday. Investigators say a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s tried to get children to approach his vehicle in front of their address. According to a news release, when an adult came outside to approach the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Investigators say the suspect then tried to get the caller to get in his vehicle to give him directions. She refused and called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Fire Chief: No injuries in natural gas incident

LAPEER, Mich., (WNEM) – A Lapeer fire chief said no one is injured after crews responded to a natural gas leak earlier Tuesday morning. The city of Lapeer Fire & Rescue Department said crews arrived to the scene at 2400 Indian Road in Oregon Township around 10:20 a.m. Officials...
LAPEER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gym owner accused of misconduct with child in Whitmore Lake

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – It’s a shocking discovery from Livingston County Thursday night as a private athletic coach who teaches children is now charged with improper conduct with a student. It’s a violation of the trust all parents put into the coaches who train children as the owner...
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County

Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance.  The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here

Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI

