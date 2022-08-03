Interim district superintendent to fill Rev. Autura Eason-Williams role

Rev. David Weatherly will serve as interim district superintendent for the Metro District of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church, replacing the late Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, whose funeral was Wednesday, Aug. 3.

David Weatherly (Courtesy Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church)

Bishop William McAlilly of the Nashville Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church posted Weatherly’s temporary appointment in his blog.

“While it is difficult to think about the future leadership of the Metro District, we are slowly turning our attention in that direction,” McAlilly wrote.

Weatherly is the district superintendent for the Mississippi River District and will oversee both it and the Metro District until the conference makes a permanent decision regarding future leadership. Conference leaders hope to come to a decision by Thursday, Sept. 1.

“Dr. Weatherly is well acquainted with the Metro District having served in the district over many years,” McAlilly wrote. “He will bring stability in this season as a steady and trusted leader.”

Weatherly was appointed District Superintendent of the Mississippi River District in May.

Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was appointed Metro District Superintendent of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky United Methodist Annual Conference in 2021. (Courtest United Methodist Church)

Previously, he pastored Covenant United Methodist Church.

He comes from a family of clergy.

Eason-Williams was slain during a carjacking gone wrong in her driveway the afternoon of Monday, July 18.

Three suspects, two juveniles and one adult, were involved in the shooting, which resulted in Eason-Williams being shot multiple times while in her car .

MPD responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Whitehaven Lane, and a female victim later identified by police as Eason-Williams, 52, was pronounced dead.

Eason-Williams’ funeral was Wednesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2949 Davies Plantation Road.

The three suspects in her slaying appeared in court Monday, Aug. 1.

Lawyers for the two juveniles, Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carrillo, will appear in court again Monday, Sept. 12.

Attorneys ordered psychological exams for both juvenile suspects, and the District Attorney’s office has petitioned for them to be tried as adults.

The adult suspect, Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Criminal Court again Monday, Aug. 15.