Effective: 2022-08-06 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Swain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Graham, Macon and Swain. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Rapid rises on small streams are imminent and high flows may threaten campers and kayakers. Driveway culverts and low-lying areas adjacent to streams may become overwhelmed by excessive runoff and streamflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms with accumulations of 1-3 inches over the past 60 minutes. The heaviest rainfall is occurring over extreme southeast Graham County in the headwaters of Tulula Creek, including Juts Creek. Areas along US 129/Tallulah Rd from Topton to Robbinsville may see flooding, including Jutts Creek Rd, Jack Branch Rd, Anthony Branch Rd, and Campbell Creek Rd. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. People in the Advisory area, especially in southeast Graham County, need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately upon seeing rising streams. A Flash Flood Warning may be issued if heavy rainfall continues over the next 30 minutes. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Robbinsville, Nantahala Lake, Aquone, Kyle, Nantahala, Wayah Bald, Cheoah and Rainbow Springs. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRAHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO