ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Fall Camp: Lane Kiffin Highlights Transfers, 'Blended Family' in Opening Comments

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kt7GX_0h3kVAyR00

Lane Kiffin, while dubbed the "Portal King," has his own share of challenges in bringing moving parts together this preseason.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin likened his current roster makeup to a "blended family" on Wednesday, and it could be an apt description.

Kiffin's Rebels began fall camp on Wednesday morning, and he along with multiple players were made available to the media in the afternoon. While Ole Miss has taken heavy advantage of the transfer portal this offseason to fill holes vacated by its 2021 players, that presents its own set of challenges: namely culture and "buying in."

"It was good to be out there today," Kiffin said in his opening statement. "We have a lot of moving parts as we've discussed all spring. This is a different era now in general. You don't have programs where everyone has been there for years and understanding what the expectations are.

"I think a lot of people are dealing with this, but especially us with the amount of transfers. I think that's a big challenge of ours: how we can get players to buy-in to the values and principles of what we do here. That's not going to happen overnight."

The 2022 season will mark Kiffin's third at the helm of the Ole Miss program, and the challenge of replacing a large amount of production was not an issue he faced a season ago.

"That's a lot more challenging," Kiffin said. "We didn't lose a lot of players from year one to year two who had really significant roles. It's like a blended family.

"We'll see more. A lot of times, the first day, it's easy to have energy."

The Rebels are now in full preparation for their season opener against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3. The game in Oxford will be broadcast on SEC Network.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Oxford Eagle

Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations

Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat

TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blended Family#Ole Miss#American Football#College Football#Opening Comments#Kiffin S Rebels
wtva.com

First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
TUPELO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger definitely worth the wait

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy