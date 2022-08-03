Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with gun outside church

Read on www.postregister.com
Police: Local man who punched cop at local bar charged with battery on an officer
POCATELLO — A 26-year-old local man faces up to five years in prison if convicted of striking a Pocatello police officer inside a bar last week, court and police records show. Michael James Archer, of Pocatello, faces charges of felony battery on a police officer and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a prescription drug without a prescription. The incident began to unfold shortly before 2 a.m. on July 27 when...
Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?
You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
Four people arrested on felony drug-related charges following four separate local incidents
POCATELLO — Four people were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Pocatello area, according to court and police records. Terrell Mack Vansickle, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Pocatello police on Aug. 1 observed a tan Buick sedan operating in the area of Alameda...
Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago
RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man tased, charged with battery on an officer, possessing drugs without prescription
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was tased and arrested after his aggression toward a local bartender and bar patron was redirected at an officer, police said. Michael James Archer, 26, has been charged with a felony for battery on an officer for allegedly attempting to punch the officer twice. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession of a legend — or prescription — drug without a prescription.
Idaho Falls man injured after fleeing from police and crashing motorcycle in Burley
BURLEY — An 18-year-old Idaho Falls man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday as he fled from police. Jordan Scott Fenton was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to a report released by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. At about 9:15 p.m., Cpl. Mason Butikofer of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area of Overland Avenue and Bedke Boulevard when he saw...
eastidahonews.com
Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
eastidahonews.com
LIVE: Woman appears in court after being charged with aggravated assault related to death of deputy
IDAHO FALLS – Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault related to the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, will appear in court on Thursday. Jenna Holm was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Deputy Wyatt Maser died in May 2020. She originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
eastidahonews.com
Jefferson superintendent reflects on school shooting: ‘It was hell, in all honesty’
BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — Chad Martin never thought he’d find himself cleaning up a student’s blood in the aftermath of a school shooting. But, not wanting to put that burden on others, the superintendent of the Jefferson County School District 251 and members of his staff did just that after a May 2021 shooting at the district’s Rigby Middle School that left two students and a staff member injured.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
Post Register
Bingham County man arrested, reportedly admitted to choking woman multiple times
A man was arrested Friday in Bingham County after he admitted to choking a woman multiple times. Arturo Rosales, 28, told a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he choked the victim to get her to “calm down” after the two had an argument.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies
This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
cowboystatedaily.com
Afton Mayor, Wife Still Hospitalized After Being Run Over By SUV; Teen To Be Criminally Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The mayor of Afton and his wife will be hospitalized in Idaho Falls, Idaho “for a time,” and the teenage driver who hit them with a car last week will soon be criminally charged, the Afton police chief said Monday.
Pocatello firefighters battling blaze inside Abracadabra's restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue
POCATELLO — Pocatello firefighters are battling a blaze inside the Abracadabra's restaurant at 1151 Yellowstone Avenue. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and initial reports are that the blaze broke out inside the kitchen near a gas line, according to Pocatello Fire Department officials. Pocatello Police are on scene assisting with traffic control and the southbound lane of Yellowstone Avenue in front of the restaurant has been closed while firefighters battle the blaze. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for more updates.
buckrail.com
Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear
WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman
POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
eastidahonews.com
Driver not hurt after truck flips upside down in Bonneville County field
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating an unusual crash on the outskirts of Bonneville County. A box truck hauling insulation is upside down in a field on South 1st East and 113 South. It happened at 4:12 p.m., according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fire Breaks Out Inside Local Restaurant
Just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, a fire broke out at a local restaurant. The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Abracadabra restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue. The fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is currently being investigated. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and are now estimating the damage.
