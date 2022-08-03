Bill to designate El Paso Healing Garden yet to be signed into law

Read on cbs4local.com
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Texas ranchers urge Gov. Abbott to keep bussing migrants to DC: 'Small taste' of what we've dealt with
Two Texas ranchers expressed their support for Governor Abbott's continuing busing of illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. in order to send a message to liberal lawmakers and help offset the burden facing Texans. Ranch manager Noah Hudson and rancher Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends" to share how the border...
Texas officer says flow of migrants across Rio Grande is 'nonstop and very consistent'
Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins joined Texas Department of Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the ongoing surge of migrants at the southern border. Jenkins spoke to Olivarez from near the Rio Grande, where a migrant had just gone missing and was presumed to have...
Nancy Mace fires back at Kamala Harris' attack on Texas Gov. Abbott: 'She has no solutions'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to respond to Vice President Kamala Harris lashing out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by calling him a "so-called leader" who is focusing on political attacks, instead of solutions to the border crisis. Mace said Harris is lashing out at...
Preacher with Semiautomatic Rifle Challenges O'Rourke
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, this has caused numerous debates and protests, as well as people and companies changing their stance on abortion. Abortion clinics also stopped providing abortions and some moving out of state. The state of Texas declared its stance last year when Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8. The bill provides citizens the right to sue abortion providers if a baby's heartbeat is detected.
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Say They're 'Ready to Fight' Texas Gov in Video
A group of Texas mothers has unveiled an ad saying they are "ready to fight" to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, which describes itself as a "diverse group" of Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans, posted the video on Friday on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.
Greg Abbott 'Put Obstacles' in Front of Uvalde Investigation: State Senator
The Texas state senator representing Uvalde is criticizing Governor Greg Abbott over his response to May's deadly school shooting and accusing the governor of creating roadblocks in the investigation of the failures made by multiple law enforcement agencies that day. In a Monday interview with CNN, state Senator Roland Gutierrez...
Texas Governor Becomes a Meme Because of the Weather
Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has become a meme. I came across this when I found a Forbes article that mentioned Abbott’s meme was trending on Twitter. After searching on Twitter, there were few references about Governor Abbott and the meme. Maybe it will start to pick up but so far, there were few references online except for people pointing out the Forbes article. Forbes did mention the meme was on other social media channels as well.
By raft and on foot, migrants cross Rio Grande from Mexico to Texas
EAGLE PASS, Texas, July 19 (Reuters) - Beneath a blazing sun, a record number of migrants seeking to enter the United States are crossing the Mexican border. Some wade or swim through the waters of the Rio Grande into Texas. Smugglers ferry groups of others on rafts.
deseret.com
First migrant bus from Texas arrives in New York City, part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to ship thousands to the East Coast
A bus carrying about 50 migrants arrived in New York City Friday, part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to ship newcomers that arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border to Democrat-run cities on the east coast. In April, the governor ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses...
4 Men Indicted In San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy That Killed 53
Four men have been indicted in connection with the June 27 migrant truck tragedy in San Antonio, Texas that left 50 adults and three children dead. A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned the indictments Wednesday against Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, charging each of the men with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.
Cruz: After Uvalde shooting, law enforcement didn't tell Texas leaders the truth
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz told CBS 11 on Friday that law enforcement officers in Uvalde didn't tell him and other Texas leaders the truth about how they responded to the deadly mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers."They did not tell us the truth the day after the shooting," Cruz said. "In fact, almost everything they described happened turned out to be fake."When asked if the law enforcement officers lied to him Cruz said, "I was sitting at the table, sitting there with Greg Abbott and John Cornyn and everything they said...
Rise Above Colorado creates mural on South Broadway
A stretch of South Broadway is about to get more colorful thanks to Rise Above Colorado. The organization began work on a mural on Broadway, south of Mexico Avenue. Rise Above Colorado is an organization that empowers teens through action. One of the teens involved in the mural project said she hopes it offers a mood boost. "I think that murals help provide a big sense of hope in the community. If you're just driving by every day, and you can look up and see a big swath of color in the community... I think it can really brighten someone's day," said Rise Above Colorado member Allison Dame. Rise Above Colorado is working on the mural now and sent CBS4 an image of what the mural will look like when it's complete. This is the 50th mural that Rise Above Colorado has created.
El Jefe, North America’s Long Lost Jaguar, Is Back
El Jefe, the boss, is back. Conservationists have finally confirmed that North America’s most well-known jaguar, known as El Jefe, appeared for the first time since 2015. He became a national sensation after being discovered in southern Arizona in 2011 and was declared the only wild jaguar in the U.S. Over four years, the black and orange spotted big cat roamed mostly around the Santa Rita mountains, captivating conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts around the world. Then, El Jefe disappeared.
Abbott, Patrick address CPAC convention in Dallas; Trump to speak Saturday
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Former President Donald Trump is the headline speaker at CPAC Dallas this weekend.The Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hilton Anatole is attracting thousands of conservatives to the three-day convention. Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick addressed Republicans Thursday afternoon.The gathering comes as polls show a competitive Texas Governor's race, with Governor Abbott leading Democrat Beto O'Rourke by five to eight percentage points.The CPAC convention attracts Republican leaders from across the country who want to help turnout the vote for the midterm election in November. Abbott touted the Texas economy which leads the nation in job creation. "Texas...
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage
A woman is charged with alien harboring after federal law enforcement agents found 17 undocumented immigrants at a home in the small town of Friona. Manuela Magdalena Jimon Castro, age 30, could face up to five years in federal prison
