Where does El Paso Healing Garden stand in becoming national memorial?

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Greg Abbott's Democratic opponent in Texas' 2022 gubernatorial race, has been vehemently critical of Abbott's response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 — which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. And 25 News KXXV-TV, an ABC affiliate in Waco, may have given O'Rourke some more material to work with. According to an open-records request from 25 News, Abbott did not attend the funerals of any of the Uvalde victims.
A grass fire has torched the suburban Dallas area in the drought-stricken North Texas, engulfing at least 20 homes but with no immediate reports of casualties. The flames were likely caused by a lawnmower in the neighborhood, according to local authorities. Since then, the fire has spread, but was put...
NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
The Texas state senator representing Uvalde is criticizing Governor Greg Abbott over his response to May's deadly school shooting and accusing the governor of creating roadblocks in the investigation of the failures made by multiple law enforcement agencies that day. In a Monday interview with CNN, state Senator Roland Gutierrez...
Four men have been indicted in connection with the June 27 migrant truck tragedy in San Antonio, Texas that left 50 adults and three children dead. A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned the indictments Wednesday against Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, charging each of the men with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.
Before Texas' state-funded border wall is completed, Texas lawmakers must consider paying for border security initiatives currently in place, specifically the $4 billion state-funded Operation Lone Star.
Texans have noticed that, as of lately, Topo Chico—the state's favorite drink and a staple during the hot summer months—has been hard to find in grocery stores across Texas. Topo Chico, sourced and bottled in Mexico but owned by Coca-Cola, is ubiquitous in the Southern state, and the...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz told CBS 11 on Friday that law enforcement officers in Uvalde didn't tell him and other Texas leaders the truth about how they responded to the deadly mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers."They did not tell us the truth the day after the shooting," Cruz said. "In fact, almost everything they described happened turned out to be fake."When asked if the law enforcement officers lied to him Cruz said, "I was sitting at the table, sitting there with Greg Abbott and John Cornyn and everything they said...
