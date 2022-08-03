DHHR investigates swine flu in Jackson County, West Virginia

Read on www.wowktv.com
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
Possible case of Swine Flu in WV and what it means
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A possible case of the swine flu is in West Virginia. At the Jackson County Fair, 14 hogs and 1 to 2 children were infected. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of Influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test. The test was […]
Active COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase in W.Va. on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported a rise in COVID-19 totals across the board Friday as active cases, deaths and hospitalizations all increased in West Virginia. The state added 11 new virus-related deaths Friday, pushing the state’s death toll to 7,184, according to the West Virginia Department...
West Virginia officials say battle against COVID not over yet
CHARLESTON — West Virginia still hasn’t plateaued in the latest surge of COVID-19, the state coronavirus adviser said on Thursday. “We always track a bit behind the more urban parts of the country when it comes to realizing the full impact of the different variants that circulate most commonly in the U.S.,” Dr. Clay Marsh said during the governor’s pandemic briefing with state reporters.
Pig barn will be off limits at State Fair following swine flu case in Jackson County
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — Changes will be made to pig exhibits at this year’s State Fair of West Virginia to protect the public from swine flu. State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said on Thursday’s MetroNews “Talkline” the fair, which starts this time next week, will close off the swine barn after a person who attended the Jackson County Fair last week tested positive for swine flu.
Swine influenza detected in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
West Virginia sees slight increase in COVID hospitalizations, infections
CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations slightly increased again in the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department in its Wednesday morning pandemic update reported 349 people were in a hospital, 186 of those unvaccinated, up 12 from 337...
Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for new section of Coalfields Expressway
WELCH, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials on August 1, 2022, for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus years now. It should have been done a long time ago; before I even walked in the door as Governor. But now, we’re making it happen. We’re getting this done for the people of southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “I believe in southern West Virginia with all...
Putnam County Sheriff: ‘I’m just looking to make my state better’
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton responded on Facebook to the Governor saying: “I just want everybody to understand that I’m not looking for an argument. I’m not looking for a fight. I’m just looking to make my state better … And I’m running into brick wall after brick […]
West Virginia State Superintendent asking to transfer jobs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The State Superintendent of West Virginia’s schools is asking state school board members to give him a new job. According to the agenda for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, State Superintendent, Clatyon Burch, is asking the board to transfer him to the Superintendent of the Schools for the Deaf and […]
12 kids in W.Va. hospitalized with COVID-19
CHARLESTON — A dozen children were hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. That’s twice as many as were listed on Friday in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ daily update on the status of the virus in the state. Four of them were in intensive care units, with one on a ventilator.
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years for sending death threats to US health officials
Greenbelt, MD (AP) – Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. of West Virginia has been sentenced to 3 years in prison by a federal court for using an anonymous Switzerland-based email account to threaten the lives of Dr. Anthony Fauci and his family. Additionally, Connally has been charged with sending threats to former National Institutes of Health director Dr. Frances Collins.
Justice answers Putnam sheriff on abandoned vehicle issue
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
Clients claim Lincoln County lawyer cut off communication, stole money
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The people who trusted former Lincoln County Family Court Judge Scott Elswick are speaking out, saying they feel betrayed by their attorney. They are claiming he “ghosted” them when they needed his help the most. Elswick was a Family Court Judge in Lincoln County for 8 years until he left […]
DHHR updates COVID numbers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 3,166 active cases of COVID-19. Wednesday’s dashboard update shows 995 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. There were six additional deaths recorded including the deaths of a 65-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old female from Braxton County.
When does school start in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County Wednesday, Aug. 17, […]
4 fire departments respond to Roane County fire
Editor’s Note: Dispatchers have provided an updated address that is in the 2600 block of Clay Road, which is in the Clover community, but has a Spencer, West Virginia address. The address was originally reported as the 2500 block. This article reflects that update. UPDATE: (3:12 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – Roane County Dispatchers say […]
Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure
The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars. The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing...
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Destroyed bridge traps people in Jackson County community for more than a day
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong rains Monday night into Tuesday morning washed away a bridge in Jackson County around 100 feet downstream. Brandon Hall, who lives in Evans, West Virginia, woke up to go to work Tuesday morning, but there was no way for him to get across. “Walked...
