Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at ‘Easter Sunday’ Premiere

By Layla Ilchi
 2 days ago
Tiffany Haddish went with a simple, yet chic look for her latest red carpet appearance.

The actress attended the premiere of her new comedy film “Easter Sunday” in Los Angeles on Tuesday night wearing an orange satin slipdress featuring a thigh-high slit from Jonathan Simkhai’s pre-fall 2022 collection.

She paired the look with colorful jewelry from Irene Neuwirth, brown-heeled sandals from Stuart Weitzman and a gold and feathered bag from Marzook. Haddish’s look was styled by styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

Haddish posted photos of herself from the premiere on Instagram, giving her styling team a shout out in the caption.

“OK, I just want to give it up to my team,” she wrote. “@waymanandmicah @ernestocasillas @hair4kicks y’all not only make me Look Good, but y’all make me feel Good too! That is so important to feel Good. I really Love working with y’all it’s always positive energy and truth from what I can tell and I love y’all for that. #sheready #lastblackunicorn #eastersundaymovie.”

This is Haddish’s latest role, following films like “Bad Trip” and “Like a Boss” and the Apple TV+ series “The Afterparty.” Her upcoming projects include Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” and comedy film “Back on the Strip,” which stars Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.

