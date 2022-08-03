New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity

Read on ktvl.com
KTVL
87 residences found destroyed in the initial damage assessment for the McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif. — At least 132 structures have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. According to Office of Emergency Services (OES) officials, 274 structures have been inspected and 132 structures were destroyed, including 87 residences. 134 structures were not...
KDRV
New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
krcrtv.com
FIRE UPDATES: Latest on McKinney, Yeti Complex Fire
CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, crews working the McKinney Fire saw a jump in containment from 10% to 30%. The fire has burned over 60,000 acres near Klamath River in Siskiyou County. KRCR's Sam Chimenti spoke with a CAL Fire P.I.O. on Saturday morning, to learn what exactly caused the...
happycampnews.com
Thank you for Firefighters on the McKinney Fire, Yeti Complex and other local Fires!
Things are really busy around Happy Camp these days! Warnings were given for Happy Camp Friday to be prepared in case evacuation of the town is necessary. Fires begun this week have already claimed four lives, and we want all our Klamath Neighbors and all the Firefighters and other workers SAFE!!
KTVL
New evacuation orders and warning near Happy Camp due to Yeti Complex
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued for areas east of Happy Camp in zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The area was placed under a warning yesterday but today residents are being told to leave due to increased fire activity. An evacuation warning has been issued for...
KTVL
'Tens of thousands of fish dead' McKinney, Yeti fires wreak havoc on wildlife
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The damages from the McKinney and Yeti Fires can now be seen in the Klamath River after thousands of dead fish were found by members of the Karuk and Yurok Tribes in Siskiyou County. Craig Tucker, Natural Resource Policy Advocate for the Karuk Tribe said...
KTVL
Klamath National Forest shuts down McKinney/Yeti fire area, $5-10k fine for illegal entry
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The Klamath National Forest has shut down the ranger districts where the McKinney and Yeti fires are burning, warning anyone who disobeys this order that they will be facing a fine and/or jail time. The fine can be as much as $5,000 for an individual and...
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
KDRV
Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones
FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
activenorcal.com
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
McKinney Fire causes death of thousands of fish in Klamath River
HAPPY CAMP -- A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday.The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River.Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Alex fire in Siskiyou County 85% contained, Yeti fire still spreading
SISKIYOU COUNTY — Updated on August 6 at 7:15 pm:. Watch the Saturday evening community meeting on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire in Siskiyou County below as we learn more live. From the U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest:. The Yeti Fire continued to slowly make its...
KTVL
Free COVID-19 test kits for first responders in Siskiyou County
YREKA — The Klamath National Forest and Siskiyou County Public Health are offering free COVID-19 test kits for first responders and their families. The tests are being distributed at the Klamath National Forest Headquarters, 1711 S. Main St in Yreka. Law enforcement, firefighters, and others helping to support the...
KDRV
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
KTVL
GoFundMe accounts for McKinney Fire Victims; help the Howe, Nowdesha families
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has been raging for one week and is approaching 60,000 acres burned near Klamath River. As a result of the destruction, many fire victims in the area have started GoFundMe accounts for recovery. KRCR's Sam Chimenti met with two of the families...
krcrtv.com
Highway 97 is closed due to Whitney Creek flooding
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CALIF — Caltrans announced that Highway 97 is now closed with no current estimated time of reopening. The closure is from the Junction of SR 265 to the Ag Station. The closure is due to flooding and debris flow from Whitney Creek. While we don't know as...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire crews make ‘great progress’ on McKinney Fire perimeter
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have made “great progress” on the perimeter of the Mckinney Fire as it has burned 59,636 acres and remains at 10% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Crews are working to get depth on contaminant lines on the west side of the...
A collapsed bridge near McKinney Fire injures private contractor
SISYIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A private contractor working the McKinney fire was injured while driving across a bridge, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Wednesday when a bridge along Humbug Road, within the evacuation zone, gave way and debris fell around the contractors vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
KTVL
Inside look at firefighters on the McKinney Fire front line
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Stephen Richardson is in charge of a crew from the McCloud Fire Department and has been working on the McKinney Fire for days. He said they are now working on a dozer line closest to the fire. “We lost some handline,” Stephen said. “[We'll] go...
actionnewsnow.com
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
