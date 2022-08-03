ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Opw4l_0h3kUAwE00
Crews from several fire departments arrived on scene to battle the smoke and flames Photo Credit: @ScottSaia23 on Twitter

Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports.

The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).

Videos show smoke coming from the attic of the two-story building and crews trying to address the source.

Firefighters from several neighboring departments were responding to the fire as well.

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
MELROSE, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm house fire in Lynn Saturday, according to the town’s fire department. A large swathe of the house was left charred and a corner where the roof met the side paneling was left warped and melted by the flames. All occupants were...
LYNN, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Runs Over Woman’s Foot, Home Broken Into, Headstones Damaged

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. NOTE: This report includes two weeks of arrests and incidents. July 18, 4:36 p.m.: An officer patrolling in Watertown Square spotted a vehicle running a solid red light on Mt. Auburn Street and then turned onto Charles River Road. The officer ran the vehicle’s plates and found the owner’s license was revoked for not having insurance, and also learned the driver did not have a license and was wanted on a warrant. The warrant was for traffic offenses out of Boston District Court. Khaled Alhammadi, 39, of Boston, was arrested on charges of unlicensed driving, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with a revoked registration, operating an unregistered vehicle, a red light violation, as well as the warrant.
WATERTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malden, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Malden, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters extinguish 4-alarm house fire in Wakefield

Firefighters were able to extinguish a four-alarm house fire on Friday, according to Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan. According to Sullivan, fire crews responded to Eastern Avenue at approximately 11:35 a.m. to find flames already engulfing the building. The residents were home when the fire began but were able to escape unharmed.
WAKEFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Stabbing Reported Overnight in Boston

Two men were stabbed overnight in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood. Police said two men took themselves to two different hospitals around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The first man had serious injuries from a single stab wound, and the second had non-life-threatening injuries. Both stabbings occurred in the same area on Shepherd...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man pulled from water at Breeds Pond in Lynn

LYNN -- A man was pulled from the water at Breeds Pond in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Police confirmed he was rushed to Salem Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 
LYNN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unconfirmed Reports#Accident
whdh.com

22-year-old Boston man dies after being struck by lightning in Wyoming

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Boston man passed away on August 2 while camping with an outdoor education group in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, according to the National Outdoor Leadership School. John “Jack” Murphy was partaking in an Educator Course with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Malden firefighters battle 3-alarm house fire

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Malden Fire Department battled a 3-alarm house fire on Judson Street Wednesday afternoon. The firefighters put out the flames, but there was heavy damage to the back of the building and deck. After the flames were extinguished, crews remained on site after to take care...
MALDEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
universalhub.com

Probably not part of a feast procession

MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting

NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
REVERE, MA
WMUR.com

Police investigate report of shots fired in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — There is a heavy police presence in downtown Nashua, according to officials. Nashua police said that they are responding to a shots fired call, according to a post on Twitter. They did not say what streets they are near. Officials said the situation is contained and...
NASHUA, NH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
332K+
Followers
50K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy