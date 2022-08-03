Woman attacked by 2 masked men outside apartment complex in Lehigh County
Police are searching for the two men who attacked a woman outside an apartment complex in Lehigh County. It happened around 11:21 p.m. Saturday at the Valley Ridge Apartments in the 6700 block of Lower Macungie Road in Lower Macungie Twp. Police say the 41-year-old victim had just parked her car when she was physically assaulted by two men wearing masks and dark clothing. The suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. There was no word on a motive for this attack. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (610) 395-1438.
