ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Woman attacked by 2 masked men outside apartment complex in Lehigh County

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSfIa_0h3kU14w00

Police are searching for the two men who attacked a woman outside an apartment complex in Lehigh County.

It happened around 11:21 p.m. Saturday at the Valley Ridge Apartments in the 6700 block of Lower Macungie Road in Lower Macungie Twp.

Police say the 41-year-old victim had just parked her car when she was physically assaulted by two men wearing masks and dark clothing.

The suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

There was no word on a motive for this attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (610) 395-1438.

Comments / 5

Dmat
2d ago

Here comes the crazy! That area used to be a nice safe space. Not anymore.

Reply
6
Related
WETM 18 News

10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Teen arrested, 8 gunshots fired in drive-by shooting

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 19-year-old man coming to retrieve his car from impoundment admitted to firing eight gunshots during a drive-by shooting. According to the West Hazleton Police Department, on July 23, around 1:55 p.m., officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim on East Broad Street. Once arriving […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Macungie, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
LANCASTER, PA
WOLF

Fatal accident in Monroe County takes the life of a 17-year-old

PRICE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg has released some details from a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night in Monroe County. Troopers say a 17-year-old Cresco juvenile male was killed after being thrown from his vehicle. It happened Tuesday around 8:50 PM on the 3900...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Complex#Sedan#Violent Crime
WFMZ-TV Online

Man convicted in deadly 2021 Bethlehem stabbing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man has been convicted in a deadly stabbing in Bethlehem last year. The Northampton County District Attorney's office announced Friday that 30-year-old Jose Leon was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 35-year-old Elson Aviles. Investigators say last October, Leon stabbed...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WGAL

7 adults, 3 children dead in Luzerne County house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a fire in northeast Pennsylvania, according to state police. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, south of Wilkes-Barre. "I heard this pop. Sounded like a gunshot. I looked out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot While Walking Dog With Teenage Son In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while walking with his teenage son and dog in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street. The 35-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the knee. Investigators are going through surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine who shot the man or if he was the target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man pleads guilty in crash that killed pastor

READING, Pa. — A Berks County man has pleaded guilty to homicide while driving under the influence in a crash that killed a pastor more than seven years ago. Sean Eyrich was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation, according to the district attorney's office. He also has to pay nearly $400,000 in restitution and surrender his driver's license for five years.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack

Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
106K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy