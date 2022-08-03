ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Is Beyoncé Referencing Her Sister, Solange, In Her New Song “Cozy”?

In comparison to Beyoncé's earth-shattering Lemonade drop in 2016, her seventh studio album, Renaissance, is tame in the pot-stirring department. (Which is not to say it’s tame in any other areas—only that there’s no Becky with the good hair this go-round.) But the second song on the Renaissance tracklist, the rhythmic bop “Cozy,” does feature a verse that made fans raise their eyebrows.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Cardi B
Complex

Watch Drake’s New “Sticky” Video

Over a month after releasing his 11th No. 1 album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake returns with a music video for one of the standout tracks, “Sticky.”. The Theo Skudra-directed visual includes footage of Drake in the woods and partying on a boat, with a big spotlight for the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, which the late fashion mogul created last year in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief design officer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is All Grown Up: "I Can't Believe She's So Tall"

Jessica Alba might have to stand on her tippy toes next time she snaps a selfie with her oldest daughter, Honor Marie Warren. On Aug. 3, just two months after her daughter's 14th birthday, Alba shared a photo of herself next to Warren, who is already taller than her mama. "Just me & my (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl," Alba captioned the photo of Warren giving her a hug in a parking lot by the beach.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour

In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hair#Emo#Black Hair#Chunky Red Highlights Are#Wig Dealer#The Pat Mcgrath Labs X#Bea
POPSUGAR

Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up With Their Dog Oscar in New Photo

Justin and Hailey Bieber are enjoying their time overseas. After touching down in Italy over the weekend, the 28-year-old singer shared an Instagram photo of himself and the 25-year-old Rhode founder cuddled up in bed with their dog Oscar on Aug. 3. "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY," Justin captioned the cute snap.
PETS
POPSUGAR

This $25 Bolero Sweater Is a Fall Fashion Essential

If you've stumbled upon my reviews before, you're well aware that I'm a big fan of athleisure. Few things make me happier than a stylish and functional pair of leggings or an easy-to-style bodysuit, and I'm *always* searching for comfy new additions to my wardrobe. So when I noticed the Old Navy Long-Sleeve UltraLite Rib-Knit Bolero Cardigan Sweater ($25) appears in the brand's new arrivals section, I was intrigued, to say the least. Being totally honest, this bolero sweater felt like a risk to me. The cropped style brought back memories of cropped styles I wore in middle school (which made me shudder), but I loved the way it looked on the model: chic and modern. I added it to my cart in my usual size, medium, in a pale shade of blue dubbed "Silver Sage." My honest thoughts, ahead.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion

Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Chrissy Teigen Announces Her New Pregnancy in Sheer Gucci Briefs

On Wednesday, July 3, Chrissy Teigen posted on Instagram to announce that she and husband John Legend are growing their family and expecting another child. Sporting a pair of sheer black Gucci briefs and a gray cropped T-shirt, the 36-year-old model glowed as she showed off her growing belly wrapped in the luxe briefs. Cut to a high rise and embroidered with Gucci's GG logo, the tulle underwear looked retro and cool. Teigen's honey-colored, wavy hair cascaded down past her shoulders, and her soft-glam makeup was on theme and provided the perfect finishing touch.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy