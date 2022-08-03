If you've stumbled upon my reviews before, you're well aware that I'm a big fan of athleisure. Few things make me happier than a stylish and functional pair of leggings or an easy-to-style bodysuit, and I'm *always* searching for comfy new additions to my wardrobe. So when I noticed the Old Navy Long-Sleeve UltraLite Rib-Knit Bolero Cardigan Sweater ($25) appears in the brand's new arrivals section, I was intrigued, to say the least. Being totally honest, this bolero sweater felt like a risk to me. The cropped style brought back memories of cropped styles I wore in middle school (which made me shudder), but I loved the way it looked on the model: chic and modern. I added it to my cart in my usual size, medium, in a pale shade of blue dubbed "Silver Sage." My honest thoughts, ahead.

APPAREL ・ 2 HOURS AGO