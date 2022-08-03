Read on www.popsugar.com
Related
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
Cardi B Transformed Daughter Kulture Into a Literal Mermaid for her 4th Birthday — See Photos
Cardi B just helped her daughter Kulture achieve the ultimate in adorable birthday transformations. To celebrate the tiny tot's fourth birthday over the weekend, Cardi transformed Kulture into a mermaid princess and shared photos on Instagram for all of us to marvel at her 'fit. Sharing multiple images of Kulture's...
Kendall Jenner Adds a Tiny Cowboy Tattoo to Her Collection
Kendall Jenner's tiny-tattoo collection just grew a little bigger. The model and entrepreneur went to Kate McDuffie for her new ink, and this latest addition matches the vibe of the rest of her body art perfectly. Jenner's new tattoo of a cowboy boot was placed discreetly on the inside of...
Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut
Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Elle
Is Beyoncé Referencing Her Sister, Solange, In Her New Song “Cozy”?
In comparison to Beyoncé's earth-shattering Lemonade drop in 2016, her seventh studio album, Renaissance, is tame in the pot-stirring department. (Which is not to say it’s tame in any other areas—only that there’s no Becky with the good hair this go-round.) But the second song on the Renaissance tracklist, the rhythmic bop “Cozy,” does feature a verse that made fans raise their eyebrows.
Beyoncé seemingly references elevator incident with Jay-Z, Solange in new album ‘Renaissance’
As Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new album "Renaissance" was released, some tracks seemingly addressed her husband Jay-Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange. The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, whose 16-track album was reportedly leaked two days early, got candid in her seventh studio...
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
RELATED PEOPLE
Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover
Beyoncé shocked the world after unveiling her new album Renaissance which features the artist wearing a custom-made Giannina Azar outfit. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé can be seen on top of a metallic horse and wearing the crystal embellished bodice with cut-outs and feather details. The look...
Complex
Watch Drake’s New “Sticky” Video
Over a month after releasing his 11th No. 1 album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake returns with a music video for one of the standout tracks, “Sticky.”. The Theo Skudra-directed visual includes footage of Drake in the woods and partying on a boat, with a big spotlight for the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, which the late fashion mogul created last year in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief design officer.
Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is All Grown Up: "I Can't Believe She's So Tall"
Jessica Alba might have to stand on her tippy toes next time she snaps a selfie with her oldest daughter, Honor Marie Warren. On Aug. 3, just two months after her daughter's 14th birthday, Alba shared a photo of herself next to Warren, who is already taller than her mama. "Just me & my (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl," Alba captioned the photo of Warren giving her a hug in a parking lot by the beach.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up With Their Dog Oscar in New Photo
Justin and Hailey Bieber are enjoying their time overseas. After touching down in Italy over the weekend, the 28-year-old singer shared an Instagram photo of himself and the 25-year-old Rhode founder cuddled up in bed with their dog Oscar on Aug. 3. "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY," Justin captioned the cute snap.
PETS・
Zoey Deutch's Chrome Nails Are a Case in Subtle Details With Big Impact
Zoey Deutch is the latest celebrity to jump aboard the chrome-nail train. The actor made an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and it was almost impossible to miss the highly reflective manicure she had on. Deutch kept her nails fairly minimal, opting for only the silver chrome...
This $25 Bolero Sweater Is a Fall Fashion Essential
If you've stumbled upon my reviews before, you're well aware that I'm a big fan of athleisure. Few things make me happier than a stylish and functional pair of leggings or an easy-to-style bodysuit, and I'm *always* searching for comfy new additions to my wardrobe. So when I noticed the Old Navy Long-Sleeve UltraLite Rib-Knit Bolero Cardigan Sweater ($25) appears in the brand's new arrivals section, I was intrigued, to say the least. Being totally honest, this bolero sweater felt like a risk to me. The cropped style brought back memories of cropped styles I wore in middle school (which made me shudder), but I loved the way it looked on the model: chic and modern. I added it to my cart in my usual size, medium, in a pale shade of blue dubbed "Silver Sage." My honest thoughts, ahead.
yr.media
Calvin Harris’ ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ Sets Dance Floor On Fire
Scottish DJ Calvin Harris recently released the sequel to his seminal “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.”. Similar to his last album, “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,” is chock-full of pop and rap stars alike, this time around he enlists Pharrell, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Lil Durk and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"I Discovered It After I Inherited My Grandmother's Handwritten Recipe Book": People Are Sharing Their "I'll Never Tell" Cooking Secret Weapons
"I always assumed it was an old family recipe passed down from my grandmother. When I discovered the truth, I was floored. "
Telfar Demand Increases After Beyoncé Mentions The Brand In ‘Renaissance’
If you couldn't get your hands on the Telfar handbag before, you can really hang it up now
Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Her New Pregnancy in Sheer Gucci Briefs
On Wednesday, July 3, Chrissy Teigen posted on Instagram to announce that she and husband John Legend are growing their family and expecting another child. Sporting a pair of sheer black Gucci briefs and a gray cropped T-shirt, the 36-year-old model glowed as she showed off her growing belly wrapped in the luxe briefs. Cut to a high rise and embroidered with Gucci's GG logo, the tulle underwear looked retro and cool. Teigen's honey-colored, wavy hair cascaded down past her shoulders, and her soft-glam makeup was on theme and provided the perfect finishing touch.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0