Authorities say bloodied sneakers led to teenage suspect in murder at NJ deli

A teenager has been charged with shooting two brothers, killing one of them, at a deli in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says the 17-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

Prosecutors did not release the teen's name.

Investigators say the teen tried to rob 54-year-old Oscar Palacios and his 57-year-old brother as they opened Priori's Deli back on June 6.

Police say a fight broke out and Palacios was shot in the chest and killed.

His brother was injured but survived.

The teen was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant on June 21. Prosecutors say that's when detectives noticed the teen was wearing the same sneakers that were seen on surveillance video.

Detectives also allegedly spotted what appeared to be dried blood on the teen's sneakers. That blood later turned out to be a match for the 57-year-old victim, prosecutors said.

