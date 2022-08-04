ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Authorities say bloodied sneakers led to teenage suspect in murder at NJ deli

 2 days ago

A teenager has been charged with shooting two brothers, killing one of them, at a deli in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says the 17-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

Prosecutors did not release the teen's name.

Investigators say the teen tried to rob 54-year-old Oscar Palacios and his 57-year-old brother as they opened Priori's Deli back on June 6.

Police say a fight broke out and Palacios was shot in the chest and killed.

His brother was injured but survived.

The teen was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant on June 21. Prosecutors say that's when detectives noticed the teen was wearing the same sneakers that were seen on surveillance video.

Detectives also allegedly spotted what appeared to be dried blood on the teen's sneakers. That blood later turned out to be a match for the 57-year-old victim, prosecutors said.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including first degree murder.

Comments / 7

Joanne Reeder
2d ago

These younger Generation think Guns/ Gangs are the answer to everything ...no its just a faster way to ruin your life to the point where no one can save them .once they take a life of some insant person 🙄

Reply(2)
5
samantha
2d ago

Prayers for the victims family…And to the scum : you PLAY you PAY… just goes to show where your no brain is,… how on earth did you think you wouldn’t get caught?!!!!?!!!

Reply
3
Hova powell
2d ago

That's good they caught him. But 17 that a shame steadily trying to do the right thing?? They need Mother and Father in their life. Stop trying to be hard. Now he going spend half his life behind Bars.

Reply
3
#Murder#Shooting#Blood#Violent Crime#Nj
