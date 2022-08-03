Teen charged in murder of N.J. deli owner shot during robbery, prosecutor says

Read on www.nj.com
N.J. man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing death outside liquor store
An Ocean County man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for stabbing a 29-year-old Lakewood man to death outside a township liquor store nearly two years ago. Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for killing Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz on Aug. 31, 2020. Responding police...
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
Couple feared dead after massive inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter the burning...
N.J. toddler was severely burned before she died with drugs in her system, officials say
A 2-year-old girl who died shortly after being found unresponsive in a home in Cherry Hill home last month was severely burned and had a “discharge” coming from her nose and mouth, charging documents say. The girl, who has been only identified by her initials, later tested positive...
Man who helped create bogus GoFundMe campaign that netted $402K sentenced to prison
A man who helped cook up a bogus GoFundMe campaign that netted over $402,000 from more than 14,000 donors was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison, authorities said. Mark D’Amico, 43, of Florence, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to misapplication of entrusted property, according to a statement from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man convicted after slashing 25-year-old’s throat outside N.J. bar
A man who slashed the throat of another bar-goer with a knife following an argument outside a Rahway bar last summer has been convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses, authorities said. Michael G. Johnston, 45, of Winfield Park faces up to 10 years in state prison...
Man, 33, fatally struck by SUV in N.J., police say
A 33-year-old Paterson man was struck and killed Wednesday night by an SUV in Fort Lee, police said. Mark A. Williams was hit by a Porsche Cayenne around 9:45 p.m. that was driving south on Lemoine Avenue in the right lane, near Washington Avenue, according to Fort Lee police Capt. Edward Young.
Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say
Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good Samaritan among 2 seriously injured after being hit on N.J. Turnpike following earlier crash
A teenaged Good Samaritan standing on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County was among two people seriously injured early Friday after a tractor-trailer hit a stalled vehicle following an earlier crash, authorities said. The Good Samaritan, a 17-year-old from Scarsdale, New York, was on the northbound side assisting the...
Police ask for the public’s help in Warren County gun store burglary investigation
Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of 36 9mm handguns stolen last month from a Lopatcong Township gun store. Someone kicked in the door at Tech Ops International Gun Shop, in the 100 block of South Fifth Street, between 6 p.m. July 26 and about 6 a.m. July 27, Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer said. A two-by-four piece of lumber was then removed from behind the door, Pfeiffer said.
Man who stabbed girlfriend 94 times wins new trial due to judge’s error
The self defense law is clear, and Anthony James learned it while behind bars awaiting trial for murder. In New Jersey, one has no responsibility, or duty, to retreat in their own home, if they are not the initial aggressor. A Union County assistant prosecutor who tried James in 2019...
Hit-and-run Councilwoman DeGise left $3K animal hospital bill unpaid — until court garnished her pay
The Jersey City councilwoman under fire for a hit-and-run crash has been ordered by a Hudson County court to pay a nearly $3,000 veterinarian bill. Court records show that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise earlier this year after the councilwoman failed to pay $2,865 for services rendered.
Woman bleeding in truck, yelling for help called a ‘total accident’ by police
South Brunswick police have ruled out criminal activity Friday after a witness on Wednesday reported seeing a woman bleeding from the face and yelling for help in a tractor-trailer cab on Route 130. The case “appears to be a total accident,” said Jim Ryan, the deputy chief of the South...
Man charged in death of child who tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, authorities say
A Cherry Hill man was charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl, who tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, authorities said. Walter H. Clark, 27, was ordered detained at a hearing Wednesday after being charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
Hidden compartment filled with pills found under pharmacy worker’s car, cops say
A New York pharmacy worker had hundreds of Xanax and other prescription pills hidden in a secret compartment under his car when he was pulled over for speeding Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, 33, of the Bronx, is charged with second-degree possession with the...
Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street
Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say
A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
State fines funeral home that put wrong body in casket
The Bergen County funeral home that has been hit with a $50 million lawsuit for placing the wrong body in the casket and nearly burying the remains recently paid a $2,500 fine to the state for “professional misconduct” that led to the botched burial, records show. The Central...
Driver was unlicensed, intoxicated in crash that killed 82-year-old man, cops say
A New Jersey man had a suspended license and was under the influence of “intoxicating substances” when he caused a three-vehicle crash in Wall earlier this summer that left an 82-year-old man dead, officials said. Nolan T. Dickson, 27, of Wall, was charged Monday with vehicular homicide and...
Bayonne shoplifter pulled knife on Walmart employee, police say
A Bayonne man trying to get away with stealing $390 in merchandise from Walmart Wednesday pulled a knife on an employee who confronted him, authorities said. Jayson R. Ruiz, 49, was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, Bayonne police Capt. Eric Amato said.
