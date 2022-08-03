Veteran Eagles tight end cleared to join tightly contested competition for roster spot

Colorado football held an open practice to the media on Saturday and five Buffs — four of them scholarship — were listed as inured on the roster handed to the media. In addition to walk-on OL Camden Dempsey, safety Oakie Salave’a, OL Edgar Amaya, TE Louis Passarello and DL Allan Baugh were all named. The nature and timetable for their returns were not disclosed. Overall, the Buffs have stayed healthy (knock on wood) so far in camp. Karl Dorrell mentioned on Saturday that incoming transfers RJ Sneed and Tommy Brown have recently undergone minor procedures, but he expects them to return to practice on Monday. S Oakie Salave’a, OL Edgar Amaya, TE Louis Passarello and DL Allan Baugh are the scholarship #CUBuffs listed as injured on the roster handed to media for today’s open practice periods. — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) August 6, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Colorado state of the position: Safety

