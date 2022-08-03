U.S. Senate climate, drug bill estimated to cut 10-year deficit by $101.5 billion

Read on www.srnnews.com
Related
Democrats are working to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to yes on Manchin-backed climate, health, and tax bill
As Senate Democrats prepare to start voting on their in-progress climate, health care, and tax package this week, they are facing two big wild cards: the Senate parliamentarian and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the only member of the Democratic caucus who has not publicly backed the legislation. The package, the...
U.S. Senate's $430 billion climate bill to add tax on stock buybacks
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The roughly $430 billion climate, drugs and tax bill that U.S. Senate Democrats are trying to push through Congress will include a new excise tax on stock buybacks, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.
U.S. Senate Democrats get green light on $430 billion climate, drug bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Saturday were set to push ahead on a bill that would address key elements of President Joe Biden's agenda - tackling climate change, lowering the cost of energy and elderly people's medications and forcing some corporations and wealthy Americans to pay more taxes.
Senate Democrats' climate and tax bill could have major effects on electric vehicle market, energy
Senate Democrats' climate and tax legislation got a second wind when Senator Joe Manchin agreed to support it. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with New York Times business reporter Jack Ewing about how it could make electric vehicles more accessible and lower people's energy bills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Mitch McConnell faces rare defeat as U.S. Senate Democrats forge climate, drug bill
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose legislative skills have torpedoed many Democratic priorities, suffered a rare defeat himself this week, when Democrats thwarted his plan to block their new $430 billion drugs and energy bill.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
How Kyrsten Sinema Could Deal a Blow to Manchin-Schumer Inflation Bill
Senator Kyrsten Sinema and other moderates' issues with taxes could sink a carefully negotiated version of Democrats' key domestic spending package.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can Senate Democrats get Sinema on board for Manchin-backed spending deal?
A deal between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate proposal, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has cast a new spotlight on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the only unclear Senate Democratic vote on the legislation.
Biden tests negative for COVID, White House physician says
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive with a breakthrough case for days, the White House physician said on Saturday.
U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Manchin claims Democratic social spending and tax bill is filled with GOP priorities
As Democrats prepare to advance their social spending and taxation bill via a party-line budget reconciliation process, one of its chief sponsors, Sen. Joe Manchin, says he thinks Republicans should be on board with it too. Manchin, D-W.Va., cut a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major impediment to pushing one of President Joe Biden's paramount election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist seen as...
POLITICO
Sinema’s tax tweaks
SINEMA SIGNS ON — Arizona centrist Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is backing the Democrats climate, tax and health care bill, after an agreement on changes to the package was announced by her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) last night. Changes to the bill that won Sinema’s approval...
Senate preps for grueling weekend 'vote-a-rama' as Democrats push sweeping climate, health care bill
The Senate is in a rare weekend session as Democrats push the Inflation Reduction Act. It's going to be a long weekend for them.
Heinrich gives update on Senate budget bill battle
Democrats are itching to get the Inflation Reduction Act through the U.S. Senate. With a vote expected in the coming days, the country could be a step closer to clean energy initiatives and protection against climate change, all of which are also aimed at lowering the nation’s inflation costs.
U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema
U.S. Senate Democrats’ wide-ranging tax, climate and health bill appears set to pass after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona struck a deal to soften the measure’s corporate tax increase and a second tax hike aimed at wealthy finance-sector workers, Schumer told reporters Friday.
White House: China's actions around Taiwan are 'provocative, irresponsible'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Saturday that China’s actions in and around the Taiwan Strait were provocative and irresponsible after Taiwan officials said Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on the island.
srnnews.com
U.S. dollar posts broad gains after unexpectedly strong jobs data
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rallied across the board on Friday, notching its biggest daily percentage gain since mid-June against the yen, after a stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report suggested the Federal Reserve may need to continue aggressively raising interest rates in the near term. The U.S. dollar index,...
First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war
Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the start of the war in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.
Comments / 1