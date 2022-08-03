ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate climate, drug bill estimated to cut 10-year deficit by $101.5 billion

srnnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.srnnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Senate Democrats#Tax Bill#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics Congress#U S Senate#Reuters#Democratic#Internal Revenue Service#Cbo#Washingtonediting#Costas Pitas
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
960 The Ref

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major impediment to pushing one of President Joe Biden's paramount election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist seen as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Sinema’s tax tweaks

SINEMA SIGNS ON — Arizona centrist Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is backing the Democrats climate, tax and health care bill, after an agreement on changes to the package was announced by her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) last night. Changes to the bill that won Sinema’s approval...
CONGRESS & COURTS
srnnews.com

U.S. dollar posts broad gains after unexpectedly strong jobs data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rallied across the board on Friday, notching its biggest daily percentage gain since mid-June against the yen, after a stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report suggested the Federal Reserve may need to continue aggressively raising interest rates in the near term. The U.S. dollar index,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy