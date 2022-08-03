ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Despite nearly $200K income and a home, Jersey City councilwoman lives in income-restricted apartment complex

By Jake Maher
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
One who knows
2d ago

Income restricted properties should make tenants leave when they make double the original income required to qualify. That gives them plenty of time to find a new place. Additionally, acquiring an investment property while living in an income restricted unit should automatically disqualify them and they should have to move. It's ridiculous!!!!

Charlie O
2d ago

Who is actually surprised by this story? I mean it is surprising at first but then you process the information that it's all about being politically connected then you just sigh and shake your head!

Saxon Woods
2d ago

American corruption at its best… powerful people with connections doing as they please - it’s all about them and only them- how lovely 🥰

