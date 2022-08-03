Despite nearly $200K income and a home, Jersey City councilwoman lives in income-restricted apartment complex

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Police Department is currently seeking individuals to become crossing guards. There are currently nine unfilled crossing guard positions. The SOPD is looking for dependable adults to fill part-time and per-diem school crossing guard positions. Help to ensure the safety of children and other pedestrians as they cross the street before and after school. The guards work approximately 10 hours per week and have opportunities to work special details. Crossing guards receive pay, and all supplies are provided.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO