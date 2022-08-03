Read on www.agriculture.com
CBOT Trends-Corn up 1-3 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents and soybeans 12-20 higher
CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures edge up after dropping...
CBOT soybeans rise as hot, dry August eyed
CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Thursday, as traders considered a hot, dry U.S. weather forecast for August, a critical development month for the oilseed. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled up 49-1/4 cents at $14.19 a bushel. * Soybean futures had fallen for three days in a row previously. * A weak dollar helps to support grain and oilseed prices * CBOT December soymeal gained 5.6% to $420.5 a ton and CBOT December soyoil rose 0.8% to 61.49 cents per lb. * U.S. weekly soybean net export sales for the new marketing year for the week ending July 28 were 410,600 tonnes, in line with expectations. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
CBOT soybeans close mostly lower on rainy Midwest weather view
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures were mostly lower on Friday, pressured by forecasts for weekend rains in the U.S. Midwest, traders said. * Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness forecast 2022 soybean production of 4.530 billion bushels, with an average yield of 51.8 bushels per acre. Both the yield and production forecasts were bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's July estimates. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the USDA said on Friday morning. Both deals were for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 9 cents at $14.08-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was down $15.60 at $405.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 2.55 cents to 63.97 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans were down 4.1%. * Soymeal futures fell 3.2% this week while soyoil dropped 2.6%. * Soyoil futures have fallen in eight of the last nine weeks. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CBOT soft red winter wheat, K.C. hard red winter wheat, MGEX spring wheat gain
CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, snapping a stretch of losses amid a pickup in global demand and a focus on hotter, drier U.S. growing weather, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat futures were firm, as weather in some growing areas turned warmer and drier ahead of harvest. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat settled up 18 cents at $7.81-3/4 a bushel. * The most active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract rose a day after closing at its lowest price on a continuous basis since Feb. 4, before Russia's invasion of major wheat producer Ukraine. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery rose to $8.59 and MGEX September spring wheat gained 19 cents. * U.S. weekly wheat net export sales for the new marketing year for the week ending July 28 were 249,900 tonnes, in line with expectations. * Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have purchased between 180,000 tonnes to 240,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 50,910 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
John Deere recalls X380 and X390 lawn tractors
Deere & Company of Moline, Ill., is recalling about 190 John Deere X380 and X390 lawn tractors sold in the U.S. and Canada. The wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion. This issue poses an increased risk of crash and injury hazards.
Beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine captures Missouri Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate
Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, defeating her closest rival, former Marine Lucas Kunce. With nearly all precincts reporting, Busch had won 43% of the vote, compared to 38% for Kunce. Throughout her campaign, Valentine has said working as...
GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from 6-month low; soy climbs
CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soy and wheat futures rose sharply on Thursday, rebounding from wheat's six-month low on signs of a pick-up in demand following the recent decline in prices and forecasts for hot weather in the United States. Corn prices also regained ground after falling earlier in...
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 6-month low; soybeans, corn ease
SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, with prices rising form their lowest in six months on bargain-buying, although pressure from newly harvested supplies capped gains. Soybeans and corn ticked lower on forecasts of improved U.S. Midwest weather for crops, which have suffered from intense...
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures firm
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile exchange live cattle futures firmed to their highest in more than three months on Friday, while hog futures edged back toward the 13-1/2-month high hit on Wednesday. CME August live cattle futures settled 0.175 cent higher at 137.875 cents per lb, with the front-month contract hitting its highest since April 29 during the session, and most-active October gained 0.225 cent to 143.875 cents.
Dry, hot August could mean prices rally come harvest
A hot and dry forecast for the last week of July; prices rallying $2.00 in soybeans and 70¢ in corn futures. Yet, at the first hint of a change in the weather, both markets dropped substantially. Export sales in recent weeks have all but dried up. Importers likely went to a just-in-time inventory model, anticipating cheaper and plentiful new crop supply available in just weeks. Their bet is that the U.S. will have a good crop and there is no need to chase higher priced old crop. That could be a risk – and a big one if crop conditions are not near ideal from this point forward.
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures little changed after Wednesday high
CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased slightly on Thursday, after rising to their highest in more than three months on Wednesday. CME August live cattle futures settled 0.2 cents lower at 137.7 cents per lb and most-active October also ended slightly lower than Wednesday at 143.7 cents.
GRAINS-Wheat gains more ground on strong demand, supply concerns; corn firms
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed for a second consecutive session on Friday, with strong demand and tight global supplies underpinning the market. Corn rose for a third straight session, while soybeans extended gains on concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest.
U.S. wheat falls on improving prospects for Ukraine exports
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday as hopes rose for increased shipments from Ukraine's war-torn Black Sea ports, which could cut into the competitiveness of U.S. supplies on the export market, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 6-3/4 cents at $7.75-3/4 a bushel. * The contract faced technical resistance at its 20-day moving average. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery was off 11 cents at $8.49-1/4 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was down 6-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, soft red winter wheat was down 4.0%, hard red winter wheat was down 2.9% and MGEX spring wheat was down 2.0%. * Ukraine could start exporting wheat from this year's harvest from its sea ports in September under a landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agriculture said. * South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee and Major Feedmill Group on Friday purchased about 120,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in private deals without issuing an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures hit highest since late April
CHICAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose to their highest in more than three months on Wednesday, supported by concerns that supplies of higher end cuts of meat will tighten in the coming weeks, traders said. CME August live cattle futures settled 1.325 cents higher...
6 farmer insights on inflation and supply chain issues
Several grain farmers weigh in on how this year’s inflation and supply chain shortages have affected their operations and what they’ve done (and intend to do) in response to the challenges. Read the full article here.
Ukraine has harvested 17.5 mln T of grain so far, traders union says
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed 17.5 million tonnes of the 2022 grain harvest so far, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Friday. The union's statement said the volume included 12.6 million tonnes of wheat with an average yield of 3.6 tonnes per hectare and 4.4 million tonnes of barley with a yield of 3.38 tonnes per hectare.
Big U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mountaire Farms, a top U.S. chicken company, is pressuring its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with farmer advocates. The...
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers
BigIron Auctions has announced its agreement to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers. The agreement was finalized on July 19 and will bring together more than 300 employees. The two companies have nearly 80 years of combined experience and will continue future operations as BigIron Company. It will have locations in Omaha, Columbus, and St. Edwards, Nebraska; Hamilton, Illinois; Huntington, Indiana; and Bird Island, Minnesota.
Drought conditions across top corn growing states | August 4, 2022
All of the top 18 corn growing states continue to report moisture stress of some degree. See how drought is expanding and intensifying across the U.S. according to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday, August 4.
Farmers for the Future: Doing Things Differently
Reid Suelflow is doing his best to make a difference on the White Lake, South Dakota, farm his family homesteaded in 1884. He tries new agricultural practices, reads voraciously on the internet, and gets data to analyze from the USDA’s National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and other government agencies. The farm is a legacy, and he puts in the work to secure its future. He does so by taking his own unique approach to farming.
