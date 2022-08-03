Registered sex offender in Graham accused of sharing child pornography on social media

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham man was arrested on Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

Last Month, investigators with the GPD began an investigation into a person allegedly disseminating child pornography on social media.

Investigators identified the suspect as Thomas Shane Matherly, 46, of Graham.

Matherly was already a registered recidivist sex offender in Alamance County. He was previously convicted in federal court in December of 2000 for interstate travel for the purpose of having sex with a minor and in January 2004 for possession of child pornography.

On Aug. 2, members of the Graham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division along with members of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Team executed a search warrant at Matherly’s home in Graham.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

failure to register an online identifier as a sex offender

Matherly was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and held on a $175,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information concerning the case is asked to call Graham PD CID at (336) 570-6711.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.