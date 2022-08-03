ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Council Proposes New Rules For Panhandling After Court Rulings, New State Law

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anK76_0h3kSGAA00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city councilors will modify the city’s panhandling ordinances to bring it more in line with new state law and a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling.

Both of the events on the state and Federal level have turned Tulsa’s anti-panhandling ordinance into an unconstitutional and obsolete measure because panhandling is considered free speech.

“We are not supporting or making it easier to panhandle,” Councilor Christa Patrick said. “We are making our laws to be incompliance with what the court and state law is requiring.”

The new rules spearheaded by Patrick have three elements to them: (1) soliciting donations or rides from a street corner can only happen if the participant is 16 or older, (2) it can only happen 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset, and (3) those doing so must wear a reflective vest or place reflective tape on their torso to make themselves better visible to traffic.

“This has been ruled to be politically protected speech, and we must respect those guidelines,” Patrick said.

In addition to the three new rules, the City of Tulsa is in the process of having printed signs that go next to popular panhandling spots that encourages people to give to non-profits instead of handing out money on the street. Councilors discussed Wednesday that the signs would have a phone number for people to call and test if they really felt compelled to give money.

Councilor Kara Joy McKee expressed some concern about the requirement of safety vests for panhandlers and wondered if they city could be sued for making these types of a requirement of expressing yourself on the side of the road for a Constitutional right.

She was told the city has the right to keep its roads free, open, and so it is a safety measure and not put in there maliciously to keep people quiet.

In 2020, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Oklahoma City’s anti-panhandling law was unconstitutional and violated free speech. Oklahoma City had to changes its law, and now the City of Tulsa is doing the same.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Rules#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#New State Law
Complex

Man on Death Row Asks Texas Governor for Delay of Execution So He Can Donate Kidney

A Texas man on death row for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman is asking for a delay of his scheduled execution to facilitate his wish to donate a kidney. Per a recent report from the Associated Press, lawyers representing 39-year-old Ramiro Gonzales—whose trial in the 2001 killing of Bridget Townsend took place in 2006—sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott asking the Republican to okay a “30-day reprieve” so he could become a living donor. A similar request was also reported to have been sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
TEXAS STATE
therockwalltimes

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Prisoners Die

In 2019, 4,234 people died in U.S. state and federal prisons. The mortality rate for U.S. inmates that year was 330 per 100,000 in state correctional facilities and 259 per 100,000 in federal prisons. State prisoners were less likely to die in 2019 than U.S. residents age 18 or older when adjusting for population differences […]
POLITICS
Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
IDAHO STATE
Kansas Reflector

In Kansas abortion amendment debate, three big lies prevent honest exchanges

For a group of people presumably interested in the guidance of the Lord Almighty, backers of the “Value Them Both” amendment have a lot of problems with the Ninth Commandment. They’re lying an awful lot. The state constitutional amendment on the ballot Aug. 2 has been debated ad nauseam in recent months. It would preempt […] The post In Kansas abortion amendment debate, three big lies prevent honest exchanges appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Republicans Threaten Lawyers with Prosecution and Disbarment if They Facilitate Abortions

A group of Texas Republican legislators sent a letter to one of the biggest law firms in the U.S. threatening the company and its lawyers with disbarment and prosecution if they facilitate abortions, even outside of Texas, according to a report. The letter, which TMZ has obtained, says the 11 members of the Texas Freedom Caucus have become aware of Sidley Austin “reimbursing travel costs of employees who leave Texas to murder their unborn children.” The letter also accused the firm of being complicit in performing illegal abortions, adding that abortion is a felony in Texas if the mother’s life is not in danger. Rep. Mayes Middleton, the chair of the caucus who signed the letter, added that if Sidley Austin breaks the law, the firm and all its partners could be prosecuted and disbarred. The letter also said Sidley “may have aided or abetted drug-induced abortions in violation of the Texas Heartbeat Act, by paying for abortions (or abortion-related travel) in which the patient ingested the second drug in Texas after receiving the drugs from an out-of-state provider.” The message said there is litigation already underway to find out the identity of the lawyers who are responsible for the Texas Heartbeat Act breach.
TEXAS STATE
nonprofitquarterly.org

What Really Destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street

The 1921 race riots in Tulsa were one of the most devastating outbreaks of white violence against African Americans during Jim Crow. A year ago, around the 100th anniversary of the massacre, national publications, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, produced retrospectives, as did the Tulsa Oklahoman.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
83K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy