Canyon ISD shows off new Randall High School campuses

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago

The Canyon Independent School District gave the public and incoming students a sneak preview of the renovated Randall Junior and Senior High schools Tuesday evening.

With the renovations, Randall High School has added a new entrance that features a montage of pictures from past years of Randall High School in its new hallway, which leads into its new admin and counseling center.

Also added were new athletic facilities that include a new, state-of-the-art weight room and an indoor practice area for outdoor sports. Both the high school and the junior high got new practice gyms for indoor sports such as basketball and volleyball. A new standalone wrestling facility was also added to the high school.

Additional classrooms were added to both the junior and senior high schools to accommodate more students and to modernize some of the classrooms. Randall High School added more lunchroom space with a new communal area and school store.

New seating was added to the fine arts theater at Randall High School, as well as a black box area for smaller productions and practice.

Canyon ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche spoke glowingly about the changes made to Randall High School and about adding a renovated Randall Junior High School to its campus. In 2018 he presided over the board that passed this bond measure to get these renovations done. In all, $196 million was allocated toward improvements and additions to the school district.

“The school is about the community, and we wanted the community to come in and see their tax money at work,” Flusche said. “A lot of tax dollars went into this; we respect that. We want them to be pleased with the outcome that has resulted from their funding.”

He said that many in attendance were pleased with the renovations and loved how the relationship with past students resonated with them as they looked over the finished project.

School starts for both campuses Aug. 17.

