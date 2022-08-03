ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

The Salvation Army to host back-to-school supply drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As kids get back into the swing of a new school year, school supplies are crucial to help them succeed. This year, The Salvation Army of Memphis is once again teaming up with Walmart to help local families in need get school supplies. That’s why they...
MEMPHIS, TN
Celebrate Black Barbecue with Kingsford’s Second Annual Preserve the Pit® Fellowship

In 2021, Kingsford made a commitment to furthering Black barbecue culture by launching its Preserve the Pit® fellowship program, an initiative that celebrates and fuels the future of Black barbecue through mentorship, storytelling and a financial investment. Kingsford highlighted three rising pitmasters and paired them with renowned barbecuists for advice and guidance on building their business and brand. This year, Kingsford continued its mission with six new chefs, and their respective mentors together, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee for the biggest BBQ competition around: the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Volunteer State’s Memphis in May festival.
Memphis Kitchen Co-Op aims to kickstart careers of up-and-coming chefs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Supporting your up-and-coming chef is a lot easier in the Memphis area thanks to a center called the Memphis Kitchen Co-op that opened last year. “When you buy from the Memphis Kitchen Co-Op, you are really supporting a vendor who maybe working just themselves. They may not have any employees or any help, but this is a dream of theirs,” co-owner Molly McCracken said.
Wolf River Conservancy awarded $1M for wetland conservation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wolf River Conservancy has been awarded a $1M grant to help further its wetland conservation work. Ryan Hall, Director of Land Conservation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share what this grant means for the community and the organization.
How you can help identify health disparities in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in working on their Community Health Needs Assessment to determine the most pressing needs in the community. Christina Underhill, director of program evaluation for Methodist Le Bonheur Community Outreach, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how you can participate in the online survey.
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.
Jackson’s service honored

Warlene Jackson was one of five recipients for the 2022 Workman Award at the 18th Annual i.f.i National Convention. The Convention was held July 16 at the Ridgemont Ballroom in Memphis with Dr. C.E. MeBane II (i.f.i Presiding Bishop) and Dr. Roger Christopher (i.f.i founder and Bishop Emeritus). Jackson received her award for a lifetime of honorable and dedicated service in the community.
Slow Down Memphis celebrates 1-year anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a year since the kickoff for the Slow Down Memphis campaign. One year ago, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) teamed up with Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to reduce speeding violations, interstate shootings, reckless driving, and all other illegal activity.
Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people in the Shelby County community said their final goodbyes to a beloved Memphis-area pastor Wednesday morning at St. Paul United Methodist Church. On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked. The car was found hours...
Lady A cancels Memphis show due to band member’s sobriety journey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music group, Lady A is no longer coming to Memphis this month. Lady A announced the cancellation of its fall tour on Thursday to support the sobriety journey of band member Charles Kelley. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order […]
Watch Three Pitmasters Relish Over the Importance of Black Barbecue Culture

In 2021, Kingsford launched its Preserve the Pit® fellowship program, an initiative celebrating and fueling the future of Black barbecue. Kingsford continues to invest in Black barbecue culture by kicking off its second year at Memphis in May in the downtown district of Memphis, Tennessee. There Kingsford did it for the culture and paired six promising pitmasters with an assortment of mentors who will help them bring their business and barbecue to life.
Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven

Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win

Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
Pediatrician shares most common youth sports hazards & how to prevent injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a new school year and kids are already returning to organized sports. Dr. Christina Johns, one of the county’s top pediatric emergency care physicians, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the most common youth sports hazards, along with what parents need to know to avoid injury and heatstroke.
