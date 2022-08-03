ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

PBR Challenger Event scheduled for Aug. 13

The Goliad County Area Go Texan and DVS Productions has announced that the committee is again bringing professional bull riding to Goliad, Aug. 13, with their 10th annual PBR Challenger Event. The event is presented by Boss Crane and Rigging and brought to Goliad County by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
Bennie Evans Jr.

Bennie Evans Jr., age 58 , of Karnes City, TX passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born to Bennie Evans Sr. and Della Mae Franklin Evans on January 26, 1964. Bennie attended school in Gillette and Karnes City, TX. He was a 1983 graduate of Karnes City High School where he excelled in playing football. After high school he attended Coastal Bend College and majored in welding. Bennie was a member of the Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.
KARNES CITY, TX

