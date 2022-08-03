Read on www.mysoutex.com
Related
mysoutex.com
PBR Challenger Event scheduled for Aug. 13
The Goliad County Area Go Texan and DVS Productions has announced that the committee is again bringing professional bull riding to Goliad, Aug. 13, with their 10th annual PBR Challenger Event. The event is presented by Boss Crane and Rigging and brought to Goliad County by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
mysoutex.com
Bennie Evans Jr.
Bennie Evans Jr., age 58 , of Karnes City, TX passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born to Bennie Evans Sr. and Della Mae Franklin Evans on January 26, 1964. Bennie attended school in Gillette and Karnes City, TX. He was a 1983 graduate of Karnes City High School where he excelled in playing football. After high school he attended Coastal Bend College and majored in welding. Bennie was a member of the Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.
What to expect on Community Crossroads
VICTORIA, Texas – Here’s a look at what you can expect to see on Community Crossroads this weekend. We hear from the YMCA of the Golden Crescent, we learn about an Alzheimer’s car show and we also learn about all the events coming up soon hosted by the Victoria Fine Arts Association.
baycitysentinel.com
"No one hurt in crane topple at Markham" by: Mike Reddell
No one was hurt in a crane that flipped on its side at the Texas 35 intersection with FM 1468 at Markham at 6:40 a.m. Saturday, July 30, State…
Comments / 0